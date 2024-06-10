Tribe Property Technologies Announces Private Placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Tribe announces LIFE offering of up to $2.5 million , with the Company's management and insiders anticipated to participate in the Offering.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce that due to the over-subscription of the Company's previous private placement (please see news release dated June 5, 2024), the Company will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") (as defined below), of up to 4,807,693 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.52 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.82 at any time on or before that date which is 60 months after the closing date of the Offering. The Company anticipates that members of the Company's management and insiders will participate in the Offering.

Joseph Nakhla, Founder and CEO of Tribe commented, "We are very pleased to be able to do this LIFE offering given the strong investor interest we have had, and we are grateful for the continued support of PROPELR Growth Fund who was the lead investor in our previously closed private placement. The recently closed acquisition of DMSI is a significant milestone for the Company which boosted our recurring revenue and improved our profitability profile."

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI- 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities offered under the LIFE will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering (the "Offering Document") that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.tribetech.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company may pay a cash finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. In addition, the Company may issue Common Share purchase warrants of up to 7% of the number of Units issued to investors directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders, with each Common Share purchase warrant exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.82 per Common Share for a period of 60 months. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target, "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated participation of management in the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

