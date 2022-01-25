Tribe Property Technologies Announces Partnership with NextLevel Drycleaners Bringing Hassle-Free Laundry Drop Off and Pickup to Tribe Communities

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB:TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has partnered with NextLevel Drycleaners, providers of premium dry cleaning and laundry services. The partnership will bring concierge laundry services and storage lockers for dry-cleaning pick-up and delivery to Tribe communities across the Lower Mainland in British Columbia.

"The convenience of having everyday items delivered to your door has never been more apparent," said Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "Similar to the services offered at high end hotels, Tribe residents will have the option to have NextLevel take the hassle out of dropping off and picking up laundry. This is another example of how we are increasing access to convenient services and simplifying community living."

A rise in delivery services has been accelerated by the pandemic with industries finding new ways to satisfy their customers with high-quality delivery experiences. Once solely reserved for food services, delivery has expanded across industries as customers become increasingly reliant on items being delivered directly to their homes. Forbes recently listed delivery as an example of one of the conveniences that companies will be using as a competitive advantage in 2022.[1]

"The last two years have given us all a chance to re-evaluate how we spend our time. Commuting to work or waiting in line at the grocery store are now considerations versus expectations," commented Oliver Malana of NextLevel Drycleaning. "Similarly, our services allow customers the option of convenient laundry services picked up and delivered to their buildings. We are coming to them, not the other way around."

Tribe manages approximately 40,000 homes made up of more than 100,000 residents. The Company's proprietary community management software Tribe Home is integrated into every community with its ability to connect, inform, educate, and protect through the digitization and simplification of residential community living. NextLevel Drycleaning will be available to owners and tenants in applicable communities through Tribe Home.

About Tribe's Digital Partnership Program

Tribe receives compensation from partners for use of the Tribe Home platform. The Company's partners also commit to providing a special offering for Tribe's homeowners/tenants allowing them to take advantage of Tribe's group buying power.

The type and amount of compensation varies from partnership-to-partnership but generally falls into one, or a combination, of the following models:

Commission: Tribe receives a one-time fixed or variable fee for each transaction that occurs through their platform; and/or

Residuals/Recurring: After the initial transaction, the Company receives ongoing revenue for as long as the service remains in place.

About Next Level Drycleaning

NextLevel Drycleaners is a BC owned and operated company providing premium drycleaning and wash services to Vancouver and the Lower Mainland since 2011. With over 30 years of accredited, master drycleaning certified experience and your continued support, we are proud to provide NextLevel services to the following areas:

Vancouver , North and West

, North and West Richmond , Delta , Surrey , White Rock

, , , Burnaby , New Westminster

, Coquitlam , Port Moody

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

