VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has partnered with Hytec Water Management Ltd ("Hytec"), to better equip residential communities against pin hole leaks and water corrosion of a building's overall plumbing system.

Tribe Property Technologies Announces Partnership with Hytec Water Management (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

"Building health can be impacted by leaks due to water corrosion," explains Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "What we want to do, is help our communities better prepare or deal with challenges that can impact their building and their home. Our partnership with Hytec can not only help maintain the building's plumbing but can also assist management in the overall operation of the property."

Hytec is a leader in water management, preventing pin holes and early plumbing failure in condo properties for over three decades in Canada. Their services address soft and hard water corrosion by introducing naturally occurring food-grade minerals, which create a protective coating for piping, as well as by optimizing the pH of the water.

"We are excited to partner with Tribe and support education and prevention when it comes to avoidable water damage that can have long-lasting impact on a community," said Landon Lobb, President of Hytec. "Water naturally causes corrosion and failure of plumbing pipes, resulting in pin holes and flooding of condo properties, which creates unnecessary havoc and needless expense in the many millions of dollars. Our vision is to protect the investments of our community through our clean, proven, simple water management system – for a very reasonable monthly cost."

About Hytec Water Systems

Hytec Water Systems is a 30-year-old company founded by leaders in soft water management. They have devised a proven, online 24/7 automated water management system for protecting against soft and hard water corrosion and pin hole leaks in a wide variety of large plumbing systems, including high-rise and low-rise condo buildings, commercial buildings and industrial water systems. Hytec's systems have been installed in more than 600 condo properties, as well as many iconic BC landmarks like Rogers Arena, MacMillian Space Center and the Pan Pacific Hotels. For more details on the services or company information, please visit www.hytecwater.com.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

