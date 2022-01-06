Tribe Property Technologies Announces Increase in Brokered Financing to $18.3 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase its previously announced marketed private placement offering of units of the Company (the "Units") led by Stifel GMP as sole bookrunner and together with Cormark Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Laurentian Bank Securities, Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp (the "Agents"), pursuant to which the Company shall offer for sale Units at a price of $4.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $18.3 million (the "Offering"). Round13 Growth Fund ("Round13"), a highly respected, late-stage growth equity investment fund, part of the Round13 Capital family of funds, will lead the financing and subscribe for $10 million worth of Units.

In connection with Round13's participation in the Offering and subject to regulatory and corporate law requirements, Round13 will be provided with certain rights, including: (i) right to nominate one director to the board of the Company at the Company's next annual general or special meeting of its shareholders; and (ii) right to recommend a qualified independent director to the board of the Company at the Company's next annual general or special meeting of its shareholders.

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $5.10 per Warrant Share, until the date which is 36 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company has agreed to grant to the agents an option to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional $2.7 million of Units, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time up to 48 hours prior to closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to execute on the Company's acquisition pipeline, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day and TSXV hold period, as applicable.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

