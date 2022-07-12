Tribe Property Technologies Announces Acquisition of Strata Management Assets from Martello Property Services Inc.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) and (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire a portfolio of strata property management assets from Martello Property Services Inc. ("Martello"), continuing to grow Tribe's property management services across the Greater Vancouver region of British Columbia.

"We are pleased to welcome this Martello portfolio into our fold and look forward to bringing our tech-enabled service delivery model to support the management of these homes," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "This acquisition supports the continuous growth of our service delivery in the Vancouver region, expanding our revenue streams, while bringing efficiencies through the digitization of these communities."

The acquisition expands Tribe's management of strata buildings in the Greater Vancouver area, adding over 1,500 additional units to its portfolio.

To acquire this portfolio, Tribe has agreed to pay Martello up to $720,000, payable as follows:

$475,000 payable on the closing date; $75,000 payable on the date that is thirteen (13) months after the closing date; and Up to $170,000 payable upon the future delivery of property management contracts related to buildings that are currently under development.

Closing is expected to occur on or about July 31, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and documentation.

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

About Martello Group:

The Martello Group was founded in 1988 in Vancouver, BC to provide bespoke property management services. The now second-generation family-owned real estate service company provides rental management services to commercial and multi-family properties, single units and furnished rentals. Headquartered in Vancouver with regional offices in Calgary, Edmonton and San Francisco, Martello Group continues to focus their property management operations with a hands-on approach and a dedicated team. Visit Martello Group for more information.

