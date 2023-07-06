Tribe Property Technologies Announced Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, today announced the results of the voting at its July 5, 2023 annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders. At the Meeting, shareholders were asked to elect directors, appoint auditors, and re-approve the Company's stock option plan.

Election of Directors

Shareholders re-elected Joseph Nakhla, Raymond Choy, Charmaine Crooks, Andrew Kiguel, Michael Willis, and Sanjiv Samant as Directors of the Company to hold office until the date of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders re-approved the Company's stock option.

About Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

