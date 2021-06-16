Tribe Property Technologies and APOLLO Insurance Announce National Insurance Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") and Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. ("APOLLO") have entered into a joint campaign to digitize insurance access for condo owners, renters, landlords and developers across Canada, making insurance access easier and faster for owners, while improving the coverage and protection of condominium and rental buildings.

Surveys have found that of the approximately 4.5 million Canadian households that rent, nearly half do not have the protection of a tenant insurance policy. That leaves those individuals, their families, and the landlords they rent from, vulnerable to risks such as fire and water damage — even if they themselves are not responsible for the damage.1

Tribe and APOLLO Insurance are working together to address these gaps in coverage that leave Canadians vulnerable to significant financial loss. A direct connection to APOLLO's insurance technology from both Tribe's strata and condo management platform and rental software, will allow for increased education and awareness for owners into insurance risks and options. It also includes future ability for notifications if a tenant cancels policy mid-term, while offering protection from potential strata/condo corporation deductibles that owners or tenants could be subject to.

"We are excited to partner with APOLLO to bring accessibility, visibility and education around insurance options to our communities and reflect the current lifestyle expectations of condo owners and residents, while protecting the value of their biggest assets", said Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "This agreement with APOLLO is just the first step under our Digital Services & Partnerships revenue pillar. We will continue to layer on services to drive revenue for Tribe, and bring convenience and savings for our users, with the goal of being able to offer a one-stop-shop to our development partners and the over 100,000 residents in Tribe-managed communities."

APOLLO uses technology as a conduit between insurance brokers, carriers, and their mutual clients, offering insurance options from multiple companies on one integrated online platform.

"We like that Tribe is taking a fresh approach to condo living and building smart homes through tech-enabled service, and an integration with their Community Platform supports our goals of making insurance more accessible and supporting the needs of communities," says APOLLO CEO Jeff McCann.

The digitization of condo owner, tenant and building insurance in Tribe communities supports Tribe's journey to simplify residential community living by providing the most comprehensive suite of products and services for building, managing and living in condominiums, while delivering revenue-generating services.

About APOLLO Insurance:

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

