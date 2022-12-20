Tribe Announces Grant of Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and Investor Relations personnel of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 85,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.55 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Option are exercisable for a five-year term expiring December 31, 2027 and will become fully vested December 31, 2026.

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

