Triangle Communications Upgrades and Expands Broadband Network with Ribbon's IP Wave Solutions

Update modernizes broadband network to deliver increased capacity and faster internet speeds across Montana

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Triangle Communications, a regional provider of high-quality communications services to customers in Montana, has upgraded its network with Ribbon's IP Optical solutions.

"Reliable internet connection is essential for today's business operations and everyday life, which is why we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible service," said Frank Munson, Network Engineering Manager, Triangle Communications. "As a long-time Ribbon customer, we have first-hand knowledge of the unparalleled expertise they provide in modernizing networks that enable connected and productive businesses and households. Selecting Ribbon to spearhead our network upgrade was an easy decision to make as we prepare for significant growth in broadband usage."

Leveraging Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, Triangle Communications upgraded outdated legacy transport and packet equipment to dramatically increase the capacity of its broadband network, which stretches 24,000 square miles from Chester to Malta and from the Canadian border to the Wyoming border. By modernizing its network, Triangle Communications is now able to deliver faster internet speeds to residential and business customers.

"We're incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Triangle Communications and are pleased to continue working with them to modernize their network," said Elizabeth Page, Senior Sales Director, Rural Markets, Ribbon. "As broadband usage continues to grow nationwide, our IP and Optical Services Platform provides fully programmable high-capacity routing and tailored optical networking solutions to fit the business needs of each service provider."

