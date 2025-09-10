Ribbon Launches New AI Platform: Acumen™ for Autonomous Networking

AI-powered platform elevates network operations

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced the launch of Acumen, a powerful new AIOps and automation platform designed to help service providers and enterprises navigate the complexities of today's challenging operational environment and accelerate their transition to autonomous networks. Ribbon is dedicated to helping service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services.

"Optimum shares Ribbon's vision for building AIOps solutions that can dramatically transform the way networks are managed and maintained," said Luciano Ramos, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Optimum. "By being among the first providers to integrate the Acumen platform into our operations, we're not only enhancing network reliability and performance today, but also setting the foundation for a new standard of predictive, AI-driven innovation for us. We believe this will consistently deliver stronger connections and exceptional experiences by leveraging responsible AI to build self-healing, future-ready networks."

"Network operators are under constant pressure to reduce costs while boosting agility, and automation and AIOps are essential to meeting those demands," said Sam Bucci, COO and EVP at Ribbon. "Acumen empowers operators with end-to-end observability, AI-driven insights, and customizable automation throughout the network lifecycle. Our DevOps teams harness Acumen's ready-made apps, low-code/no-code innovation engine, and AI capabilities to accelerate transformation and drive efficiency."

Acumen empowers organizations to solve real-life operational and strategic challenges, reducing operational costs and enhancing the customer experience. It includes out-of-the-box applications built on Ribbon's Analytics and Muse, platforms for troubleshooting, KPI dashboards, data enrichment, and more.

Acumen Builder enables the creation of custom apps tailored to the needs of telecom and critical infrastructure. It introduces a low-code/no-code workflow builder that easily instantiates AI agents into any business process. It includes an AI services layer allowing for flexible integration of models, data stores, and related services.

"Acumen's AIOps and automation are a compelling extension to Ribbon's portfolio," said Roy Chua, Founder and Industry Analyst at AvidThink. "Acumen draws on the company's experience in delivering proven solutions across Layers 0/1 to 7, leveraging cloud-native software architecture and sophisticated analytics. With their track record across Tier 1 providers and other mission-critical networks, Ribbon is well-positioned to distinguish itself in a new generation of AI-powered platforms."

With its support for both Ribbon and third-party components, Acumen provides a unified view of network performance, enabling proactive, data-driven decision-making. Its automation solutions, spanning deployment, AI Ops and security, enable enhanced operational resilience across the entire network, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of autonomous networks.



Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com

