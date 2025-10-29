Trexity Expands Beyond Business -- Meet Trexity GO, the App for Everyday Delivery

Built for real people, Trexity GO makes local delivery simple with on-demand pickups, live tracking, and photo proof at drop-off.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Trexity, the Canadian-born delivery platform trusted by small and medium-sized businesses nationwide, today announced the launch of Trexity GO, a new app-based delivery solution designed for everyone.

Trexity built its reputation helping small businesses deliver locally -- now, with Trexity GO, anyone can send something across town in just a few taps.

"Trexity GO is delivery for real life," said Alok Ahuja, CEO of Trexity. "Local delivery should be simple, accessible, and reliable -- for businesses and for people. When you need to send something, you shouldn't have to wait days or wonder where it is. Now, you don't have to."

Reliable Local Delivery -- No Delays, No Excuses

A proudly Canadian company, Trexity understands the challenges of moving items across cities and refuses to let postal disruptions or delays hold users back. Whether it's a business or a personal delivery, Trexity keeps packages moving when Canadians need them most.

Trexity GO offers:

No account required -- download and send instantly.

-- download and send instantly. Live updates -- every delivery.

every delivery. Photo proof at drop-off -- exactly when it arrives.

-- exactly when it arrives. Local focus -- delivery within our city markets.

-- delivery within our city markets. Pay per delivery -- no subscriptions or contracts.

Power to Every Sender

"We cut our teeth working with small businesses," said Rob Woodbridge, COO of Trexity. "Now we're bringing that same speed, care, and reliability to everyone. Whether you're a shop owner or just need to get something across town -- Trexity GO makes it happen."

Availability

Trexity GO is available now in Toronto, Ottawa, Oshawa, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver, with plans to expand across Canada and into the U.S. through 2026.

About Trexity

Founded in Ottawa, Trexity is a Canadian delivery company on a mission to make local delivery simple, fast, and reliable for everyone. From small businesses to everyday consumers, Trexity connects senders with trusted local couriers -- ensuring packages get where they need to go, when they need to get there.

Contact: Rod Zylstra, VP of Marketing, [email protected], 613-277-3065

