The collection of six prestige-inspired styling products is designed to elevate everyday routines, crafted to be layered and cocktailed for effortlessly luxurious hair

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Your hair deserves to be red carpet ready no matter the occasion. With the new A-LIST Collection by TRESemmé, everyone can indulge in luxurious hair with six new prestige-inspired styling products delivering luxe textures, signature fragrance, and lasting styles for all hair types.

The A-List Collection by TRESemmé (CNW Group/Unilever North America)

From high-impact volume to sleek, frizz-free finishes, to a new signature fragrance created by master perfumers, the A-LIST Collection welcomes anyone and everyone into the world of luxurious hairstyling – proving that anyone can get their hair on the "A-List" and that red carpet worthy hairstyles aren't just reserved for celebrities. Here are the new products:

Dry Texturizing Spray - Adds texture, volume and body without weighing hair down

- Adds texture, volume and body without weighing hair down Signature Hair Fragrance - Created by master perfumers for shiny, fragrant hair with golden vanilla and sandalwood

- Created by master perfumers for shiny, fragrant hair with golden vanilla and sandalwood Instant Fix Styling Stick - Roll-up applicator for precise, sleek, long-lasting styles

- Roll-up applicator for precise, sleek, long-lasting styles Bonding Oil - Formulated with Sunflower and Castor Oils to deliver strength, shine and glow

- Formulated with Sunflower and Castor Oils to deliver strength, shine and glow Workable Hairspray - Flexible hold with an adjustable nozzle for light or heavy spray, without stiffness or crunch

- Flexible hold with an adjustable nozzle for light or heavy spray, without stiffness or crunch Lacquer Shine Spray - Weightless luminosity with next-level frizz control for resilient hair

"With the launch of the TRESemmé A-LIST Collection in Canada, we're bringing stylist recommended formats to Canadians, making it easier to experiment, enhance everyday routines, and feel your best - no matter the look," said Maureen Kitheka, Senior Marketing Lead at Unilever Canada. "A-LIST makes prestige-inspired styling feel effortless, delivering elevated textures, finishes, and results for all hair types."

Paired with the collection launch, A-LIST debuts modern packaging with a signature "T" monogram design – a departure from the brand's signature packs that aligns with the collection's sophisticated and elevated formula.

The TRESemmé A-LIST Collection is now available at all major retailers across Canada including Amazon, Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Jean Coutu, and more. MSRP starts at $13.47 and varies by retailer. After all, luxury styling should never break the bank.

Stay inspired with styling tips and in the know about upcoming A-LIST activations in Canada at tresemme.ca and follow @tresemme on TikTok and Instagram.

