Treaty Chiefs in the Alberta Region Denounce Canada's Dishonorable Closed-Door Clean Water Legislation

TREATY 6, 7, 8 TERRITORIES / EDMONTON, AB, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC), working with and for First Nations in Treaty 6, 7, and 8, unequivocally condemns the Carney government's decision to advance Bill C-37, the new First Nations clean water legislation behind closed doors, without the leadership, input, or guidance of the Treaty Nations directly affected.

Just six months ago, federal representatives sat across from Treaty leadership and affirmed their commitment to the Treaty Bilateral Table on Water and Related Infrastructure. Despite repeated outreach, no information, draft legislation, or meaningful engagement was provided before this bill moved forward. Canada's actions make clear that its promises of good faith dealings have not been honoured.

"This legislation is a rinse-and-repeat of Bill C-61, legislation that failed to honour outstanding Treaty rights, territories and federal commitments to our peoples," says Chief Rupert Meneen, Tallcree Tribal Government, Treaty No. 8 Territory, and Chair of the CSC. "This legislation minimizes our Inherent rights and continues Canada's legacy of systemic harms to First Nations Peoples."

The Carney government's approach is a serious and dishonourable step backward. Treaty Nations will not accept being treated as consultation stakeholders rather than rights-bearing Nations whose consent is required.

"Water is life and we will not support any legislation that infringes on our rights and risks the wellbeing of our Peoples," says Chief Sheldon Sunshine, Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Treaty No. 8 Territory. "Canada wants to write the rules and hand us a check that won't cover any of the real costs--and congratulate themselves on a 'historic' bill--but it's First Nations who will be left holding the bag of broken promises."

The CSC demands:

An immediate return to the Treaty Bilateral Table for Water and Related Infrastructure to honour the jointly signed Terms of Reference, including: Recognition of water as a human right in Canada, informed by tribal worldviews and emerging legal precedents that recognize water as a sentient being with legal personhood. Legislative engagement to support the extension of tribal jurisdiction beyond "reserve" lands to in, on, and under all treaty lands, within the context of Bill 7, C-5, and C-37, grounded in tribal approaches to sustainable water stewardship. Water apportionment influence and recognition of Treaty jurisdiction. Needs-based agreement with water/water related infrastructure capacity needs met. Including expanded jurisdiction over water. Ongoing strategy and long-term planning to define and inform treaty-based arrangements (not transfer-based). Funding confirmed and sustainability embedded – Treasury Board submission. Establish the framework for a Treaty Water Protectorate in the Alberta region.

Realistic and legally mandated funding that meaningfully addresses the +$40 billion required to restore water infrastructure--Bill C-37's commitment is a drop in a very large bucket.

Adequate, ongoing resources for long-term jurisdiction over Canada's decades-long neglect of First Nations water systems.

Clear language that requires the Province of Alberta to respect First Nations governance and source water protections. A voluntary partnership with Alberta is a fantasy, not a plan.

A recognition that any agreement must come from the Crown, not a Canadian government mechanism. Treaties are agreements signed with the Crown and must respect that relationship.

About the Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services

The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) provides oversight to the First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group (TSAG), serving the interests of Treaty 6, 7, and 8 Nations in Alberta regarding water, housing, and infrastructure.

SOURCE Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services

Media Contact: Gillian Edwards, Chiefs Steering Committee, [email protected], 587-216-8581