/R E P E A T -- First Nations Call for Solidarity on Water Protection in Alberta/

TREATY 6, 7, AND 8 TERRITORIES, AB, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs Steering Committee on Technical Services (CSC) rejects the Government of Alberta's Bill 7 - Water Amendment Act. This legislation is not only a threat to First Nations Peoples, but all Albertans, as we see declining water levels and threats to our way of life, protected by Treaty and affirmed by Canada's own constitution.

"Premier Smith and her government are intent on ignoring our rights, our Treaties in the Alberta region, for the sake of economic gain," says Chief Rupert Meneen, Tallcree Tribal Government, Treaty No. 8 Territory. "Every Albertan should be concerned about this change to Alberta's Water Act, because it threatens future water resources--something every single human, animal, plant and insect needs to live."

Bill 7, and the transfers it envisions, is unfounded in science and risks creating unstable water systems that could deplete northern water resources, at a critical time when we need strengthened environmental stewardship and leadership. Moving water from one river basin to another introduces profound risks to both water systems--risks that cannot be reversed.

"Yet again, the Government of Alberta is stepping over First Nations' sovereignty for short-sighted and incredibly risky moves to further the interests of industry," says Chief Vernon Watchmaker, Kehewin Cree Nation, Treaty No. 6 Territory. "Treaty was meant to ensure we live together as relatives on this land. Bill 7 represents a direct assault on our rights and is an insult to Treaty Nations across the Alberta region. It will be our Peoples who will carry the burden of the Smith Government's bad decisions."

Water is a deeply sacred and essential resource meant to be protected for generations into the future. Rivers do not stop at a tribal boundary or city limit. Every action will be carried downstream and for years to come, impacting every person who lives in Alberta and across the territories of our brother and sister Nations.

"We condemn the Government of Alberta's actions in making this legislation a reality. We call on every person across this land to stand up and make your voices heard here," says Chief Troy Knowlton, Piikani Nation, Treaty No. 7 Territory. "The health of our water systems will impact us all, today and for generations to come. We must stand and live together to ensure our most sacred resources are not squandered and misused."

