Treat your buddy to A&W's new Value Meal, the $6 Buddy Bundle

For a limited time, for just $6 get your choice of a Buddy Burger with Cheese or Chicken Buddy Burger, small fries and a small drink.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W is introducing a new Value Meal deal to ring in the new year and kick off their new era of Value Deals. For just $6, it's a value so good you can be a good buddy and treat someone to this bundle. After all, isn't that what buddies are for?

For a limited time, get your choice of a Buddy Burger® with Cheese made with juicy grass-fed beef raised without the use of hormones and steroids, and topped with freshly grilled onions, ketchup, mustard and Teen® sauce, or a crispy Chicken Buddy® Burger topped with crunchy pickles and mayo, plus small fries and a small drink—all for just six bucks. Who says you can't have it all?

An Era of Value Deals

As Canadians head into the new year, A&W is slated to introduce new offers and promotions that deliver great value that doesn't compromise the quality Canadians have come to love from Canada's original burger chain.

"We know Canadians are more price-conscious than ever and we're committed to bringing great value to our guests. We think this is the best-tasting Value Meal you can find in Canada," says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada.

Visit your local A&W and grab your $6 Buddy Bundle today. Available in-restaurant and on the A&W mobile app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,000+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian owned and operated. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

