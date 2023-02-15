OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing all Canadians, including parliamentarians, with insight into government spending in an open, transparent, and accountable manner.

Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, tabled in the House of Commons the Supplementary Estimates (C), 2022-23, and Main Estimates, 2023-24, on behalf of Government of Canada departments and agencies.

The Supplementary Estimates propose $4.7 billion in voted budgetary spending across 58 federal organizations. Among these investments are $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, $370 million to help developing nations address climate change, as well as a variety of measures to support Indigenous communities in areas such as emergency response and recovery, health, education and food security.

The Main Estimates provide information on approximately $433 billion in proposed spending for 129 organizations. This reflects the government's continued commitment to meeting Canadians' priorities, including investing in Indigenous communities, national defence, the environment, and skills development.

By tabling these estimates in Parliament, the government is ensuring that Canadians have a clear picture of how taxpayer money will be allocated. The government also publishes detailed data, through tools such as GC InfoBase, to provide enhanced transparency on plans, progress, and results.

"The Government, through the Estimates family of documents, provides important insight into how it proposes to use public funds to advance priorities for Canadians."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Spending amounts in the Estimates represent "up to" amounts by each federal organization requesting authority to spend.

The Estimates family of documents includes the Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Estimates data is also available through GC InfoBase, an online tool that presents performance results and indicators from annual reports.

