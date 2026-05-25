Tre'dish Launches SproutAI, the First AI Grocery Assistant Built to Optimize Your Budget

The Ontario-based direct-supply platform embeds AI into a rebuilt supply chain to deliver real savings

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Tre'dish, the Ontario-based wholesale direct-to-consumer grocery platform, today announced the launch of SproutAI, an agentic AI assistant that continuously optimizes household grocery spending in real time.

Grocery affordability remains one of the most acute financial pressures facing Canadian households. Food prices are 27% higher than they were five years ago, and the average family of four is expected to spend nearly $1,000 more on groceries this year than last. Statistics Canada confirmed recently that food purchased from stores rose 4.4% year over year in March, outpacing overall inflation. The cause is structural: a layered supply chain, concentrated market power, and grocery stores incentivized to sell households more, not help them spend less. For most families, the budget is fixed. Tre'dish was built to change that equation by rebuilding the supply chain from the ground up, before adding any technology on top of it.

"Most founders right now are building AI on top of broken systems and calling it innovation," says Peter Hwang, Founder and CEO of Tre'dish. "We took the opposite approach. We spent two years doing the unglamorous work first: fixing the supply chain, removing middlemen, and proving real savings for families. We didn't build an AI wrapper on top of grocery stores. We rebuilt the foundation first, then built intelligence on top of it. We're using it to help people get more value from a system already designed to save them money."

SproutAI is Tre'dish's core intelligence engine, built directly into the platform's supply chain infrastructure. Customers set a budget and preferences once. From there, SproutAI works continuously on their behalf, dynamically adjusting and optimizing each order in real time, drawing on direct-supply pricing, actual purchasing data from within the platform, and where substitutions can stretch the budget further. Unlike AI grocery features built on top of conventional retail models, it isn't working against the economics of the system underneath it. The result is optimization grounded in real savings, not estimated ones.

"I cost it out myself," says Tre'dish customer Frank Alberts of Toronto. "The same produce box was $130 at my regular grocery store. It was $110 at Tre'dish. They're doing exactly what they claim."

Eighty percent of orders on the Tre'dish platform are recurring. Grocery, it turns out, is a natural subscription business and that purchase behaviour is precisely what makes SproutAI's optimization meaningful in a way generic AI grocery tools cannot replicate. Recommendations are grounded in what a household actually buys, not what a broad model predicts they might. The longer a household is on the platform, the sharper that personalization becomes: SproutAI can pre-plan orders, anticipate needs, and continue improving the unit economics that make the model work. The data compounds. So does the value.

Tre'dish customers average 25% savings compared to major chain grocery pricing. SproutAI is available to all Tre'dish customers across the platform's existing delivery geography, including the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford, and Grimsby.

"Grocery costs are not high because we lack apps," says Hwang. "They are high because the foundation is broken. We rebuilt the foundation first. SproutAI works because of what sits underneath it."

ABOUT TRE'DISH

Tre'dish is rebuilding the grocery supply chain from the ground up so families can buy quality groceries without spending more. By sourcing directly from wholesalers and producers, eliminating intermediary layers, and deploying agentic AI trained on real household purchasing behaviour, Tre'dish delivers high-quality groceries at an average of 25% less than major chains. The platform currently serves families across the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Waterloo Region, Guelph, Brantford, and Grimsby. Visit tredish.com to learn more.

SOURCE Tre'dish

MEDIA CONTACT: Marie Cook, [email protected], 647-637-8803