FINALLY, CANADIANS HAVE AN AFFORDABLE AND TRANSPARENT ALTERNATIVE TO BIG GROCERY

Highlights:

Transparent Pricing , a first-of-its-kind feature now live on the Tre'dish app, gives Canadians real-time, geo-targeted price comparisons — item by item — against the largest local grocery retailers, putting unprecedented power and choice directly in consumers' hands.





, a first-of-its-kind feature now live on the app, gives Canadians real-time, geo-targeted price comparisons — item by item — against the largest local grocery retailers, putting unprecedented power and choice directly in consumers' hands. Through the acquisition of Brandco Direct , Tre'dish has expanded its offering from 600 to over 4,000 quality, affordable grocery products — unlocking access to best-in-class wholesale pricing.





, Tre'dish has expanded its offering from 600 to over 4,000 quality, affordable grocery products — unlocking access to best-in-class wholesale pricing. Tre'dish is more than just an alternative to traditional grocery shopping, it's a necessary solution for Canadians struggling to afford basic necessities without having to compromise on quality.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - For decades, Canadians have had few real alternatives to the incumbent "big grocery" oligopoly. Statistics Canada reports that Canadians in 2025 are paying 27.1% more for food than in July 2020, forcing families to choose between buying less food or shopping at lower-quality, discount grocers. It's time for that to change.

Tre'dish is rewriting the rules of grocery. Today, the AI-powered wholesale-to-consumer grocery app servicing the Greater Toronto Area, launches Transparent Pricing, an industry-first app feature that shows consumers real-time, geo-targeted price comparisons against the three largest local full-service grocery retailers. Simultaneously, Tre'dish announces the acquisition of Brandco Direct, a direct-to-consumer wholesale business. Together, these moves advance Tre'dish's mission to fix Canada's broken food system – driving innovation in food supply and empowering Canadians with convenience, transparency, and better quality groceries at prices the old guard can't match.

Providing customers access to over 4,000 items, Tre'dish is now a one-stop grocery shopping experience, meeting modern expectations for quality, affordability, and convenience. Customers can shop fresh, high-quality products across produce, meat, and dairy; plus household and personal care essentials, all delivered at best-in-class wholesale prices with average shopping carts costing up to 25% less than those at traditional grocery stores and delivery aggregators.

The full-scale grocery platform provides customers with groceries at significantly lower costs by working directly with wholesalers to cut out retail markups, optimizing distribution routes, and eliminating costly middle layers. Unlike conventional grocery stores and existing delivery models which prioritize retail margins, Tre'dish is built to serve the household first. This blueprint is designed to scale across major North American markets, offering wholesalers a proven path to expand direct-to-consumer revenue streams while helping deliver vital cost savings to households.

"Groceries have become one of the biggest financial stressors for Canadians," said Peter Hwang, Founder & CEO at Tre'dish. "The acquisition of Brandco Direct is a huge step forward for us. It's about scaling up fast, giving families more value, keeping prices fair, and supporting the amazing Canadian brands we work with. We're not waiting for traditional retail to change, we're building something that's new, financially disciplined, and socially impactful."

With Transparent Pricing, families can see exactly how much they're saving on the same quality products they expect from top-tier grocers: not discount retail substitutes or lower-quality alternatives. The feature not only builds trust with consumers but also reinforces Tre'dish's technology-first approach to grocery retail, the backbone of its competitive advantage. By capturing and displaying live competitive data, Tre'dish empowers customers and generates insights that will fuel its AI-driven personalization roadmap.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to reimagine grocery and launch additional AI-driven personalization capabilities including:

Predictive baskets that anticipate needs before families shop

Intelligent substitutions that eliminate out-of-stock frustration

Personalized recommendations tuned to each household's budget and preferences

With the cost of living at historic highs, Canadians deserve more than incremental change. Finally, there is a real alternative to Big Grocery. Households across the GTA can now shop Tre'dish, compare pricing, save, and access thousands of grocery items by visiting tredish.com .

About Tre'dish

Tre'dish is Canada's first AI-powered wholesale-to-consumer grocery platform. Designed to eliminate middlemen and retail markups, Tre'dish delivers fresh, affordable groceries directly to households. With Transparent Pricing and AI-driven personalization in development, Tre'dish helps families save up to 25% on groceries while enabling wholesalers to expand into new direct-to-consumer markets. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Toronto, Tre'dish is rapidly expanding across Canada and North America.

About Brandco Direct

Brandco Direct is a Canadian direct-to-consumer platform offering more than 3,500 food and household products at competitive prices. Built on decades of supply chain expertise, Brandco connects trusted local and global suppliers directly with households, creating a reliable and affordable shopping experience. Now part of Tre'dish, Brandco's platform provides the foundation for a new, technology-driven grocery model that expands access and value for Canadian families.

SOURCE Tre'dish

Media Contacts: Adrienne Longhurst, Nine Point Agency, [email protected], 778-957-8457; Megan Tilby, Nine Point Agency, [email protected], 778-558-0802