TRAXYS LITHIUM INVESTMENTS LIMITED ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ORDINARY SHARES OF SEDIBELO RESOURCES LIMITED

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Traxys Lithium Investments Limited ("Traxys") announced today that on August 18, 2025, it had acquired 928,792,570 ordinary shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Sedibelo Resources Limited (the "Corporation") for aggregate consideration of US$3 million, or US$0.00323 per ordinary share, pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Acquired Shares represent approximately 10.7% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Corporation. In addition, Traxys also acquired 928,792,570 options to purchase ordinary shares (the "Acquired Options") of the Corporation. Each Acquired Option is exercisable to acquire one ordinary share (an "Option Share") at a price of US$0.00323 per Option Share for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Acquired Options were issued to Traxys in connection with its subscription for the Acquired Shares.

On a partially diluted basis, assuming only the Acquired Options are exercised in full while no other shareholders exercise their options, Traxys' holdings would increase to 1,857,585,140 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 19.3% of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares. Prior to the acquisition referenced in this news release, Traxys did not hold any ordinary shares or options in the Corporation.

Traxys acquired the Acquired Shares and Acquired Options for investment purposes. Traxys may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the currently held or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Corporation.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Review + under the Corporation's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Alyssa Pehmoeller, Traxys Lithium Investments Limited, 212-918-8000