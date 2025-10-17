TRAXYS LITHIUM INVESTMENTS LIMITED ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN ADDITIONAL ORDINARY SHARES OF SEDIBELO RESOURCES LIMITED AND DECREASE IN THE PROPORTION OF ITS BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Traxys Lithium Investments Limited ("Traxys") announced today that on October 17, 2025, it had acquired 154,798,762 ordinary shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Sedibelo Resources Limited (the "Corporation") for aggregate consideration of US$500,000, or US$0.00323 per Acquired Share, pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Acquired Shares, together with the ordinary shares in the capital of the Corporation previously acquired by Traxys as announced in its news release dated August 25, 2025, represent approximately 9.1% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the Corporation. In addition, Traxys acquired 154,798,762 options to purchase ordinary shares (the "Acquired Options") of the Corporation. Each Acquired Option is exercisable to acquire one ordinary share in the capital of the Corporation (an "Option Share") at a price of US$0.00323 per Option Share for a period of three years from the date of issue. The Acquired Options were issued to Traxys in connection with its subscription for the Acquired Shares.

On a partially diluted basis, assuming only the options held by Traxys (including the Acquired Options) are exercised in full while no other shareholders exercise their options, Traxys' holdings would increase to 2,167,182,664 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Corporation.

Prior to the acquisition announced in this news release, Traxys held 928,792,570 ordinary shares in the capital of the Corporation and 928,792,570 options. At such time, the ordinary shares held by Traxys represented approximately 10.7% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding ordinary shares and, assuming only the exercise in full of options held by Traxys and no exercise of options held by other shareholders, Traxys' holdings at such time on a partially diluted basis represented approximately 19.3% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding ordinary shares. Therefore, following both the acquisition announced in this news release and other treasury issuances of ordinary shares by the Corporation since the initial acquisition of ordinary shares by Traxys on August 18, 2025, Traxys' beneficial ownership in the ordinary shares of the Corporation, on a partially diluted basis, decreased by approximately 2.6%.

Traxys acquired the Acquired Shares and Acquired Options for investment purposes. Traxys may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the currently held or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Corporation.

An early warning report relating to these transactions will be filed on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + under the Corporation's profile and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Alyssa Pehmoeller, Traxys Lithium Investments Limited, 212-918-8000