Travelling for Victoria Day or U.S. Memorial Day? The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border over the upcoming Victoria Day and the U.S. Memorial Day long weekends.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across our borders. In 2023, we welcomed over 86M travellers and intercepted more than 72,200 kg of prohibited drugs, cannabis, narcotics, and chemicals, representing an increase of close to 30% from 2022.

The CBSA dedicates significant efforts to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. We monitor traveller volumes and plan to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help and keep everyone safe.

For more information, visit the CBSA Website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

