OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that it can be extra busy at the border over the Easter long weekend.

Every day, the CBSA works hard to protect Canadians, support the economy and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. In 2024, we welcomed over 93.4 million travellers, stopped over 34,400 kg of illegal drugs from entering our communities and kept more than 17,200 weapons and 930 firearms off our streets.

The CBSA plans and prepares for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. We monitor traveller volumes and take measures to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some travel tips to help you plan for your trip:

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best way to save time is to be open and honest with the border services officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask!

