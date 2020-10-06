Travelers Can Stay Domestic and Explore Alaska with Limited Time Offer From Hurtigruten

"We know travelers are looking for domestic travel options that still take them to destinations that make them feel like they are a world away," said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "Providing our travel agents with new promotions like the buy one, get one half off discount allows us to deliver options that benefit both our partners and customers."

Travelers to Alaska can expect to visit smaller ports, providing a unique and exclusive experience. The last frontier also offers a selection of small towns to explore off the beaten path including Wrangell, Petersburg, Misty Fjords, and more. Clients can choose from a variety of itinerary lengths including longer voyages that take "the scenic route," offering a first-hand look at the natural surroundings and beauty, including the southbound option through British Columbia, a route not accessible for many ships. A video look at the Alaska experience may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGTR_uICips.

Travel agents can use code BOGOHO and book through the Hurtigruten Agent Portal . Alaska-bound guests can feel confident booking now thanks to Hurtigruten's Book With Confidence cancellation policy. Itineraries booked by October 31, 2020 may be cancelled for any reason in the future with a full refund – including the deposit – within 14 days of cancellation.

To learn more about Hurtigruten's current offer, travel advisors can download trade assets through Hurtigruten's Agent Portal https://agentportal.hurtigruten.com/marketing or call Hurtigruten to 1-888-317-6320 US and 1-866-999-2934 Canada.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a second new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships, following the launch of MS Roald Amundsen in 2019. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

