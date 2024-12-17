Download the Air Canada mobile app and check-in within 24 hours of departure

Ensure travel documents are in order and your contact information is accurately updated

Air Canada supports Apple's Share Item Location feature for AirTag and other Find My network accessories to enhance baggage recovery

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today released its top travel tips to help customers travel with ease during the peak holiday period, which runs from mid-December until January 6, 2025. December 19 to 23, 2024 are expected to be the busiest travel days.

Air Canada today released its top travel tips to help customers travel with ease during the peak holiday period, which runs from mid-December until January 6, 2025. December 19 to 23, 2024 are expected to be the busiest travel days. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"This holiday season, Air Canada expects to welcome over 2.2 million travellers. We are operating up to 1,000 flights globally every day across Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express. Our team is fully prepared with staffing, equipment, and contingency plans. We are closely monitoring weather and liaising with other partners in the aviation ecosystem to ensure the safe transportation of our customers and their baggage to their final destinations," said Kevin O'Connor, Senior Vice President, Global Airports and Operations Control. "On behalf of the 39,000 employees at Air Canada, we wish all our customers a wonderful holiday season and look forward to welcoming you onboard."

Here are Air Canada's top six holiday travel tips to help customers travel with ease:

1. Download Air Canada's free mobile app from the Apple App store or Google Play.

An all-in-one solution that provides tailored information based on booking details, Air Canada's mobile app is rated highly among users. Here are some of the top features Air Canada travellers use the mobile app for:

Check-in and download of digital boarding passes.

Get automatic updates to boarding passes.

Track flight times, gate changes, inbound flight status and walking directions to departure gates at 12 of Air Canada's most frequent destination airports.

In Canada , the US and select international stations, receive tracking updates for checked baggage on flights and carousel pick up information.

2. Check-in 24 hours prior to departure via the app or online at aircanada.com.

At time of check-in, ensure your travel contact information is accurate so Air Canada can relay any flight and travel updates directly to you through email and SMS.

Check and ensure you're aware of baggage cut off times for your departure.

Check the in-app digital boarding pass for recommended airport arrival time, baggage drop cut-off times, the latest gate location, and boarding time.

In the event of flight changes, you will receive revised flight information including new flight times and rebooking information through notifications sent by email or SMS. Changes will be reflected in the app.

3. Ensure you have all required valid travel documents for your destination

ID must match the name on ticket.

Valid government-issued ID is required to board all commercial flights.

Certain countries may have additional entry requirements such as visas.

Review the available services that many airports offer such as expedited or reserved spots in pre-boarding security screening.

4. Pack smart. Stay within your allowable baggage limits.

Experts agree most people pack too much, so consider carefully what you need to take and check your baggage if you can. Tips when packing bags:

Know your baggage number, size and weight limits, and stay within them for both checked and carry-on baggage.

Place your name and contact information inside checked bags as well as on external baggage tags. In the event that airline baggage tags become detached, the information inside will help the bag find its way back to you.

Always keep keys, money, medication, laptops and valuables in a carry-on bag that fits under the seat in front.

Don't forget to check the requirements for pre-boarding security screening, including liquid limits, keeping presents unwrapped, and more here.

5. Arrive at the airport on time and navigate terminals

The Air Canada app provides recommended arrival times and terminal information, and outlines the three key steps to get you on your way quickly:

Step 1 – Head to a self-serve kiosk and print and fasten your tag.

Step 2 – Check your bag at the drop-off station.

Step 3 – Head to security and on to the gate to relax before boarding .

6. Travel with an AirTag or other Find My network accessory in your checked baggage

Customers can use the new Share Item Location feature to privately and securely share the location of their AirTag or Find My network accessory with Air Canada customer service in the unexpected event their bags are delayed so that they may more quickly reunite them with customers:

Generate a Share Item Location link in the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and securely share it with Air Canada's baggage team through its Delayed Baggage Claim website.

For customers' privacy and security, location sharing will automatically end as soon as a customer is reunited with their bag, can be stopped by the customer at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

To use the new Share Item Location feature, customers should verify that their Apple device is running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub or check the Air Canada app for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]