MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Transplant Québec is proud to announce its participation in the 17th biennial conference held by the International Society for Organ Donation Professionals (ISODP). This event will take place in Kyoto, Japan, from December 3 to 6, 2025. It is expected to draw the world's leading experts in the field, including Transplant Québec, which will present a unique initiative involving the development of personas to better understand and mobilize the public around organ donation.

Faces to better understand perceptions and intentions

Given the chronic shortage of organs in Canada, and the Quebec-specific paradox whereby 90% of the population is in favour of organ donation, yet only 50% have registered as organ donors, Transplant Québec has chosen to go beyond statistics. The organization has developed four personas – Luc, Chantale, Rafik and Louise – who embody typical profiles based on the analysis of data on subgroups, specifically in relation to beliefs, behaviours and obstacles to registration.

"It was essential to understand why people who are already in favour of organ donation are not putting their words into action. These personas allow us to humanize the data and adapt our communications to diverse realities," explained Martine Bouchard, President and Executive director of Transplant Québec.

A progressive and inclusive approach

This first series of profiles marks the start of a more far-reaching project. Transplant Québec plans to create personas for health professionals in an effort to gain a better understanding of their perceptions and challenges when it comes to addressing the subject of organ donation with families.

"This approach will help improve professional training and heighten public awareness. It is among our recommendations for making Quebec's system more effective and saving more lives," added Martine Bouchard.

International recognition of Quebec's leadership

In addition to the presentation, Dr. Matthew Weiss, Medical Director of Organ Donation at Transplant Québec and Chair the scientific committee for the conference, will give several presentations on key subjects, including pediatrics, ante-mortem interventions, and medical aid in dying. Dr. Weiss was recently appointed president-elect of the International Society for Organ Donation Professionals (ISODP), with a term that runs from 2025 to 2027.

"Being invited to share our expertise at an international forum is a badge of recognition for Quebec's leadership in the organ donation field. It motivates us to keep pursuing our commitment with rigour and innovation," said Martine Bouchard.

Highlights at a glance (2024)

1,116 organ donation referrals to Transplant Québec.

856 people registered on the single waiting list managed by Transplant Québec (as of December 31).

551 people received a transplant in Quebec thanks to the generosity of deceased donors and their families.

Wait times are at their lowest ever for lung and heart transplants, with an average of 49 and 156 days, respectively.

206 deceased donors in Quebec made it possible to transplant 644 organs.

About Transplant Québec

The Minister of Health and Social Services has mandated Transplant Québec to save lives and improve the health of persons in need of a transplant by coordinating the organ donation process, ensuring the equitable allocation of organs, supporting best clinical practices through consensus building and the mobilization of its partners, and promoting organ donation in society. Transplant Québec strives to ensure that as many Quebecers as possible who are waiting on an organ can receive a transplant in a timely manner.

SOURCE Transplant Québec

Sandy Bastien, Transplant Québec, 514-286-1414, extension 219 / 514-606-2130, [email protected]