CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, NS, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Transit Cape Breton will have new buses on the road after an investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal government.

This project was announced today by Parliamentary Secretary Jaime Battiste, MP for Sydney-Victoria, Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway, MP for Cape Breton-Canso, and Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill.

Transit Cape Breton will buy two new traditional buses, two new hybrid accessible mini buses, and build five new bus shelters. This project will include the implementation of a new on-demand software that will make paratransit service more efficient by improving ride booking, cutting down route travel time, and increasing the capacity of the service. The project will also support the introduction of a new smart card fare payment system, a contactless payment service that will make paying transit fares faster and easier.

Quotes

"Public transit in CBRM is vital to our community, helping residents get to school and work on time, providing an accessible way to get to meetings and appointments, and offering an affordable alternative to driving. Our government is proud to support these equipment and service upgrades to Transit Cape Breton, building a public transit system that Cape Bretoners can rely on."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in Cape Breton Transit ensure that residents across CBRM from Howie Centre to Glace Bay can get to where they need to go with confidence. This project is going to make scheduling easier and day-to-day commutes better for residents of CBRM."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

"Today marks a significant step forward for our community as we announce vital funding for rural transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality. This investment through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund will enhance rural accessibility, connect communities, and support our growing population. Access to transportation is essential in building an inclusive and thriving community – this fund will open up opportunities for employment, education and social events to residents across the CBRM."

Amanda McDougall-Merrill, Mayor of Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,380,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing $595,000 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Rob MacNamara, Communications Advisor - Mayor's Office, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, 902-563-5297, [email protected]