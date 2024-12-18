Transdev operators, mechanics, and cleaners in Cowichan Valley, B.C. vote for strike mandate

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of Transdev (formerly First Transit) in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island at Unifor Local 114 have voted unanimously in favour of strike action if an agreement cannot be reached with the company.

"Transit workers are an integral vein to our society, safely and efficiently getting the public to work, school and wherever they have to go," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Members of Transdev (formerly First Transit) in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island at Unifor Local 114 have voted unanimously in favour of strike action if an agreement cannot be reached with the company. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Strike action is not something we take lightly, but our members are prepared, if necessary."

On Nov. 20, 2024, members voted unanimously for strike action. Unifor has been bargaining with the employer since the spring.

The key issues in this dispute include working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and appropriate washroom facilities for operators, wages, and pensions.

The 44 Unifor members work as transit operators, cleaners and mechanics.

"This fight is about fairness for our drivers, and this is about fixing the systemic problems in our transit system to provide better working conditions and quality service for the public," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Local 114's contract with Transdev expired March 31, 2024.

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or (416) 938-6157.