Train derailment in Repentigny: Area deemed safe and evacuated residents allowed to return home

REPENTIGNY, QC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a train derailment at 4:33 p.m. on July 5 at the intersection of Le Bourg-Neuf Boulevard and Émile-Genest Street in Repentigny, the City reports that the situation is under control and confirms the area is safe.

Incident overview

The City's emergency services and teams from the Canadian National Railway (CN) responded quickly to secure the site and begin clean-up operations.

Authorities confirm that no one was injured and that no leak was detected. The rail cars involved in the derailment were inspected by CN in collaboration with the Fire Department's hazardous materials team. They pose no risk to the public.

As a precaution, a safety perimeter was established and some residences were evacuated. Those affected were able to return home safely within hours of the incident.

"From the very first minutes of the response, our priority was to ensure the safety of residents. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our emergency teams and partners, the situation was quickly brought under control. We thank the affected residents for their patience and excellent cooperation. We will continue working with CN to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. We will also ensure that we receive answers from CN so that a situation like this does not happen again," said Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by CN. Residents seeking information about railway operations are invited to email [email protected] or call 1-800-465-9239.

Work continues

CN will continue wreck-clearing and clean-up operations over the coming days. This work may generate unusual noise in the area, 24 hours a day, as efforts continue to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. The City thanks residents for their understanding during these essential operations.

Road closures

The following closures will remain in effect until site-clearing operations are complete:

- Le Bourg-Neuf Boulevard, between Émile-Genest Street and Rosalie-Cadron Street

- De la Paix Street near the railway tracks

- The section of the bike path running alongside the railway tracks, between De la Paix Street and Athanas-Cusson Street

Detours are in place. Residents are reminded to avoid the area and respect the safety perimeter in order to facilitate ongoing operations. Every effort will be made to monitor the area and minimize impacts on the community.

Those affected by these events who feel they need psychosocial support may contact the 811 Info-Social service.

The City of Repentigny will continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with its partners and will provide any relevant updates as they become available.

SOURCE Ville de Repentigny

Information: Communications Department, City of Repentigny, 450 470-3100, repentigny.ca