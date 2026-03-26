TradFi-DeFi Convergence Accelerates as Real-World Asset Tokenization Gains Institutional Momentum

I-ON Digital, Instruxi and RAAC partnership illustrates emerging infrastructure linking gold-backed assets, stablecoins, and on-chain liquidity markets

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The convergence of traditional finance ("TradFi") and decentralized finance ("DeFi") is moving from concept to implementation, as real-world asset (RWA) tokenization begins to establish a new foundation for global capital markets.

For small-cap investors and institutional observers alike, this shift represents a critical inflection point: the emergence of infrastructure capable of connecting regulated, asset-backed financial systems with blockchain-based liquidity and settlement networks.

From Fragmentation to Integration

Historically, TradFi and DeFi have operated in parallel:

TradFi offers regulatory structure, institutional trust, and deep capital markets

DeFi delivers programmability, continuous liquidity, and capital efficiency

Bridging these systems has remained a central challenge until the recent rise of tokenized RWAs, which allow tangible assets to be represented, financed, and deployed on-chain.

Market participants increasingly view RWA tokenization as one of the most significant growth vectors in digital finance, with long-term projections ranging into the hundreds of billions, and potentially trillions, of dollars.

Infrastructure in Practice: I-ON Digital and RAAC.io

A growing number of platforms are now moving beyond theory, building integrated systems that connect asset origination, stablecoin issuance, and decentralized liquidity.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI), in partnership with Instruxi (https://www.instruxi.io/) RAAC (https://raac.io), provides a case study in how this convergence is being operationalized.

At the core of this model:

Digitized Gold-Backed Assets (IONau): Real-world gold exposure is structured into a blockchain-compatible financial instrument designed to align with traditional secured asset frameworks.

Stablecoin Layer (pmUSD): These assets support the issuance of pmUSD, a stablecoin engineered to maintain stability through structured collateralization tied to underlying real-world value.

Layer (pmUSD): These assets support the issuance of pmUSD, a engineered to maintain stability through structured collateralization tied to underlying real-world value. Liquidity Infrastructure: pmUSD is deployed across established decentralized finance protocols and liquidity pools, enabling yield generation, market depth, and continuous capital deployment.

This vertically integrated approach, linking asset backing, issuance, and liquidity, addresses one of the primary limitations of earlier digital asset models: the disconnect between real-world value and on-chain utility.

The Role of Liquidity: From Concept to Market Depth

A defining feature of the next phase of digital finance is not simply tokenization, but liquidity at scale.

Deep, programmatic liquidity pools surrounding instruments like pmUSD are critical for:

Efficient price discovery

Scalable yield generation

Institutional-grade entry and exit pathways

Reduced volatility through structured collateral frameworks

By establishing liquidity infrastructure alongside asset issuance, platforms can move beyond static token models toward dynamic financial ecosystems capable of supporting meaningful capital flows.

Why It Matters for Small-Cap Investors

For investors focused on emerging growth sectors, the TradFi-to-DeFi bridge represents a foundational shift comparable to the early development of electronic trading or exchange-traded funds.

Key considerations include:

Early Infrastructure Positioning : Companies building compliant, scalable rails may capture disproportionate value as adoption accelerates

: Companies building compliant, scalable rails may capture disproportionate value as adoption accelerates Institutional Tailwinds : Evolving regulatory clarity around stablecoins and digital assets is lowering barriers to institutional participation

: Evolving regulatory clarity around and digital assets is lowering barriers to institutional participation Expanded Addressable Markets : Tokenization introduces liquidity and accessibility to asset classes historically constrained by geography or structure

: introduces liquidity and accessibility to asset classes historically constrained by geography or structure Compounding Network Effects: Integrated ecosystems--combining asset backing, stablecoins , and liquidity--can scale rapidly as usage increases

A Structural Shift in Capital Markets

The integration of TradFi and DeFi is increasingly being viewed not as a replacement of existing systems, but as an extension that enhances efficiency, transparency, and capital mobility.

As real-world assets move on-chain and liquidity infrastructure matures, the ability to seamlessly connect regulated financial assets with decentralized markets may define the next generation of financial leaders.

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure company focused on real-world-asset tokenization, regulated gold-backed digital instruments, and digital asset banking services. The Company's platform enables institutions to digitize, tokenize, manage, and distribute physical and in-situ assets within compliant, treasury-grade frameworks.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the utility, valuation, treasury positioning, and growth of the Company and IONau. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including fluctuations in gold prices, regulatory developments, digital asset market conditions, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE I-ON Digital Corp.

For Further Information, Please Contact: Investor Relations, I-ON Digital Corp., [email protected], (866) 440-2278, https://iondigitalcorp.com