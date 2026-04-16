I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) Files Annual Report on Form 10-K to SEC

10-K Highlights Foundational Execution and Positions I-ON for 2026 Growth

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI), a U.S.-based real-world-asset (RWA) infrastructure company focused on regulated digital asset banking and gold-backed tokenization, today announced the completion and filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), marking a key milestone in the Company's continued evolution and commitment to transparency, compliance, and scalable growth.

The filing highlights a year of foundational execution, operational maturity, and strategic positioning – laying the groundwork for what management believes will be a pivotal growth cycle spanning Q1 through Q4 of 2026.

A platform and treasury strategy designed to digitize in-ground gold reserves into asset-backed digital securities. Post this

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 10-K FILING

IONI Achieves First Independent Revenues:

I-ON generated approximately $433,000 in revenue in 2025, achieving 100% gross margin during the period, reflecting the Company's current revenue mix and platform economics. The Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.9 million, reflecting continued investment in growth, with a significant portion attributable to strategic, non-recurring investments in market infrastructure and personnel, and subsequent to year-end, reduced outstanding liabilities by approximately 33% through the $1.3 million settlement of notes.





I-ON generated approximately $433,000 in revenue in 2025, achieving 100% gross margin during the period, reflecting the Company's current revenue mix and platform economics. The Company reported a net loss of approximately $2.9 million, reflecting continued investment in growth, with a significant portion attributable to strategic, non-recurring investments in market infrastructure and personnel, and subsequent to year-end, reduced outstanding liabilities by approximately 33% through the $1.3 million settlement of notes. Market Position & Capital Structure:

As of the filing, I-ON reported approximately $23.33 million in aggregate market value, 34.1 million shares outstanding, and $14.3 million in stockholders' equity, reflecting a capital structure intended to support continued platform expansion and participation in the evolving digital asset market.



As of the filing, I-ON reported approximately $23.33 million in aggregate market value, 34.1 million shares outstanding, and $14.3 million in stockholders' equity, reflecting a capital structure intended to support continued platform expansion and participation in the evolving market. Strengthened Governance & Board Engagement:

The Company's Board of Directors met 11 times in 2025, reflecting active oversight and ongoing strategic alignment. Governance capabilities were further enhanced through the continued development of audit and compensation committee functions, along with the addition of two experienced directors, including Patrick White, former CEO of VerifyMe, Inc.





The Company's Board of Directors met 11 times in 2025, reflecting active oversight and ongoing strategic alignment. Governance capabilities were further enhanced through the continued development of audit and compensation committee functions, along with the addition of two experienced directors, including Patrick White, former CEO of VerifyMe, Inc. Institutional-Grade Infrastructure:

I-ON continues to advance its treasury, custody, and asset digitization frameworks through active commercial deployments and strategic liquidity partnerships that support the integration of ION.au into collateralized and tokenized financial structures. More than a compliance milestone, the Company's 10-K reflecting continued development of infrastructure, governance, and strategic relationships required to scale the ION.au ecosystem and further expand its Digital Asset Technology (DAT 2.0) platform as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets.

"Our 2025 10-K related reporting marks a pivotal step in I-ON's evolution – from foundational buildout to scalable execution. We have put the core infrastructure, governance, and operational frameworks in place," Carlos X. Montoya. "As we enter 2026, we believe the Company is positioned to participate in the convergence of traditional finance and digital asset markets, subject to prevailing market and regulatory conditions."

As the real-world asset (RWA) marketplace continues to evolve, I-ON Digital Corp. has developed a platform and treasury strategy designed to digitize in-ground gold reserves into asset-referenced digital instruments, supported by integrations intended to facilitate liquidity across digital asset and stablecoin ecosystems. Entering 2026 with increasing operational activity and market visibility, the Company is advancing asset onboarding initiatives, expanding the deployment of ION.au within liquidity and yield-oriented strategies, and pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance distribution, compliance, and platform scalability. I-ON's approach – bridging traditional financial systems with emerging blockchain-based infrastructure – positions the Company to participate in the developing Open Finance marketplace and aligns with broader trends toward the institutional adoption of tokenized assets; however, the timing and extent of these initiatives remain subject to market conditions, regulatory developments, capital availability, and the execution of the Company's strategic objectives.

ABOUT I-ON DIGITAL CORP:

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure company focused on real-world-asset tokenization, regulated gold-backed digital instruments, and digital asset banking services. The Company's platform enables institutions to digitize, tokenize, manage, and distribute physical and in-situ assets within compliant, treasury-grade frameworks.

https://iondigitalcorp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the utility, valuation, treasury positioning, and growth of the Company and IONau. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including fluctuations in gold prices, regulatory developments, digital asset market conditions, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE I-ON Digital Corp.

Investor Relations: I-ON Digital Corp., [email protected], (866) 440-2278