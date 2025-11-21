Trade Winds to Success marks 20 years of empowering Indigenous students through skilled trades training

Media invited to join an evening of impact tomorrow at Blatchford Field Air Hangar

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Trade Winds to Success Training Society is celebrating two decades of transforming lives through skilled trades training for Indigenous students. Since its founding, Trade Winds has grown from a small pilot program into a province-wide initiative that has supported more than 3,000 Indigenous students in beginning careers across over a dozen construction and commercial trades.

What began with just six trades programs has evolved into a model recognized for its hands-on learning, cultural grounding, and life-changing results.

"Our students are the reason we exist--and their success is the story we're proudest to tell," said Shannon McCarthy, Executive Director of Trade Winds to Success. "Every graduate represents perseverance, skill, and community strength. None of this would be possible without the many partnerships--industry, union, community, and government--that have stood beside us over these twenty years. Together, we're not only training workers; we're helping build futures and generations of skilled Indigenous tradespeople."

The anniversary evening will include Indigenous cultural entertainment, special remarks from alumni and community leaders, and a look back at twenty years of collaboration and impact. Media are encouraged to attend and connect with graduates, instructors, and partners who have been part of Trade Winds' journey.



Media are invited to attend the 20th Anniversary Celebration this Saturday, November 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Fort Edmonton Blatchford Field Air Hangar, featuring Indigenous cultural entertainment, alumni stories and reflections on 20 years of growth and success.

For more information on Trade Winds to Success, its programs, and how Indigenous students in Alberta can build a career in the trades, visit www.TradeWindstoSuccess.ca

