TraceLink's Opus Link Actions Minimize Cost and Time to Integrate Enterprise System APIs with Your End-to-End Digitalization Strategy

Opus Link Actions enable seamless integration with NetSuite and other leading ERP and enterprise systems, accelerating operational efficiency

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has announced Opus Link Actions, pre-built API (Application Programming Interface) integrations that link the Opus Platform and its growing suite of multi-enterprise solutions with an expanding list of ERP and enterprise systems — the first release of which is for NetSuite.

Opus Link Actions, as ready-to-deploy integrations, streamline the traditionally complex process of linking to internal systems to exchange business transactions, such as invoices or shipment notifications, with supply chain trading partners. By seamlessly integrating with customers' and trading partners' existing enterprise systems, Opus Platform users can accelerate business integration and transaction exchange, significantly reducing long lead times for integration projects, thereby driving down costs while enabling more agile operations and transforming how companies manage their supply chains.

Opus Link Actions deliver the following key capabilities and benefits:

Seamless, Low-/No-Code Integration: Link Actions offer a form-based, low-/no-code setup that drastically reduces integration timelines from months to mere hours. As an out-of-the-box integration, Link Actions provide pre-configured, ready-to-use solutions that seamlessly work with your existing systems, ensuring a smooth implementation and support for custom-built workflows.

Link Actions offer a form-based, low-/no-code setup that drastically reduces integration timelines from months to mere hours. As an out-of-the-box integration, Link Actions provide pre-configured, ready-to-use solutions that seamlessly work with your existing systems, ensuring a smooth implementation and support for custom-built workflows. Real-Time Data Exchange: Link Actions enable direct, real-time communication between systems, eliminating slow, manual processes, and enhancing compatibility and reliability.

Link Actions enable direct, real-time communication between systems, eliminating slow, manual processes, and enhancing compatibility and reliability. Optimized Data Transmission: Businesses can control the frequency of data transmissions on each transaction type, optimizing bandwidth for both inbound and outbound exchanges, further simplifying integration with existing infrastructure.

Businesses can control the frequency of data transmissions on each transaction type, optimizing bandwidth for both inbound and outbound exchanges, further simplifying integration with existing infrastructure. Support for Complex Queries: Link Actions efficiently manage intricate data structures, supporting complex queries across multiple data sources, all without the need for extensive custom development.

Link Actions efficiently manage intricate data structures, supporting complex queries across multiple data sources, all without the need for extensive custom development. Integration Catalog: Businesses can configure their integrations with pre-built transforms for Contivo, JavaScript, and JSLT, allowing for fast deployment, lower costs, and minimal troubleshooting, ensuring a seamless and efficient integration process.

Businesses can configure their integrations with pre-built transforms for Contivo, JavaScript, and JSLT, allowing for fast deployment, lower costs, and minimal troubleshooting, ensuring a seamless and efficient integration process. Expansion of B2N Integrate-Once™: By leveraging Link Actions, companies equipped to send/receive transactions via API can do so with customers or partners on TraceLink that prefer using EDI, B2B messages, or even the user interface (UI) offered on the Opus platform — all with no changes required by either party.

"With Link Actions at the heart of Opus, we are further expanding our unique B2N Integrate-Once™ value proposition and fundamentally transforming how businesses orchestrate their supply chains with partners," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Link Actions enable even greater multi-modal integration flexibility for all network participants on Opus, which is a foundational requirement for end-to-end supply chain digitalization. By allowing any participant to choose their method of integration and transaction exchange — APIs, EDI, B2B, or UI/UX — we can eliminate significant cost and complexity while providing unmatched flexibility and ease of use. With less time spent on integration challenges, our customers can instead focus on how to best leverage the real-time, end-to-end supply chain data they gain access to on Opus to optimize shared business processes with partners and serve customers."

Opus Link Actions offer significant benefits by eliminating long-term costs through the Integrate Once, Interoperate With Everyone™ model. This approach not only reduces the financial burden but also simplifies the process of switching or upgrading enterprise systems — just update the Link Action and input the new credentials. Furthermore, the system-to-system data transmission enhances data accuracy by minimizing the risk of human error. Additionally, this capability increases scalability, enabling users to connect with a larger percentage of their entire supply chain, thereby optimizing overall operations and achieving end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Learn more about TraceLink's latest release of the Opus platform , the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration.

See Opus and Link Actions live at FutureLink Barcelona 2024 , the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, taking place October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry's top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year's FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now .

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.