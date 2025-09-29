TraceLink Unleashes New OPUS Capabilities to Accelerate Supply Chain Agility

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today announced the release of powerful new Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) capabilities that deliver the agility today's enterprises require. These new capabilities enable supply chain leaders to respond to disruptions, empower finance teams to reduce inventory and optimize working capital, supply commercial teams with tools to grow revenue amid shifting market demands, and equip IT teams to integrate with supply chain partners and scale solutions seamlessly to support business partners.

Delivered across OPUS, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), and Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), the newly released functionality unlocks the ability to proactively identify supply chain exceptions earlier, act proactively, and adapt in collaboration with partners. Each capability tackles different challenges, but together they create greater agility--helping organizations respond quickly to change and keep supply chains running smoothly.

OPUS : Empowers IT teams to create, orchestrate, and scale solutions rapidly via a no‑code, agentic platform--driving speed, flexibility, and agility across the enterprise.

Empowers IT teams to create, orchestrate, and scale solutions rapidly via a no‑code, agentic platform--driving speed, flexibility, and agility across the enterprise. MINT : Enables companies to link with pre-integrated trading partners across an end-to-end catalogue of business transactions, thereby connecting companies with all their trading partners--accelerating collaboration and reducing response times.

Enables companies to link with pre-integrated trading partners across an end-to-end catalogue of business transactions, thereby connecting companies with all their trading partners--accelerating collaboration and reducing response times. POET : Mobilizes teams to act on real-time issues together through collaborative, peer-to-peer workspaces safely and securely across company lines--driving rapid resolution and shared accountability.

By combining OPUS for process design, MINT for partner integration, and POET for shared process orchestration, TraceLink delivers a seamless, multienterprise platform that helps companies anticipate issues, resolve them quickly, and keep critical products moving without disruption.

For example:

Forecasting and Demand Alignment: OPUS synchronizes real-time order data across systems, shortening forecasting cycles and enabling faster supply plan adjustments. With MINT rapidly linking partners through a proven integrate-once model, and with POET resolving exceptions instantly, teams spend less time reconciling spreadsheets and more time on proactive planning--boosting organizational agility and reducing burnout from fire drills.

OPUS synchronizes real-time order data across systems, shortening forecasting cycles and enabling faster supply plan adjustments. With MINT rapidly linking partners through a proven integrate-once model, and with POET resolving exceptions instantly, teams spend less time reconciling spreadsheets and more time on proactive planning--boosting organizational agility and reducing burnout from fire drills. Supplier Invoice Accuracy: OPUS automates invoice checks against POs, receipts, and contracts. MINT consolidates transaction data into a single source of truth, while POET routes exceptions to the right team in real time. Finance teams gain back hours each week, reduce manual errors, and can focus on higher-value work--improving agility across the organization while ensuring suppliers meet performance benchmarks.

OPUS automates invoice checks against POs, receipts, and contracts. MINT consolidates transaction data into a single source of truth, while POET routes exceptions to the right team in real time. Finance teams gain back hours each week, reduce manual errors, and can focus on higher-value work--improving agility across the organization while ensuring suppliers meet performance benchmarks. Shortage and Supply Disruption Response: OPUS turns production and forecasting exception alerts into immediate actions. MINT delivers end-to-end visibility of supply shifts, and POET coordinates partners in secure workspaces with tracked commitments. By removing the scramble of phone calls and emails, employees can act decisively and collaboratively, reaching new levels of agility even during disruptions and while ensuring supply continuity.

Designed to operate symbiotically on the OPUS platform, the new capabilities complement one another, delivering agility that no single point solution could achieve alone.

Industry Leaders Highlight the Impact of TraceLink Solutions

TraceLink's solutions are delivering significant impact for customers across the life sciences supply chain. One example is CIT Srl, a contract packaging organization (CPO) based in the European Union, where CEO Alberto Bartolini explained in a recent press release :

"As a fast-growing CPO, we're committed to operating with the agility and transparency that the next generation of pharma and biotech companies demands. MINT gives us the platform we need to automate the exchange of business transactions with any partner system, streamline operations, and deliver a higher level of service to both our customers and suppliers--without increasing operational overhead--while fueling continued revenue growth and enabling expansion into new markets."

"In today's environment, agility is the new competitive edge," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "These new OPUS capabilities turn agility from aspiration into action--enabling supply chains to sense change and respond instantly across every function of the enterprise."

Agility for the Next Era of Supply Chain Orchestration

Supply chains lack the agility to adapt quickly if systems stay fragmented and manual. TraceLink's B2N Integrate-Once™ model gives every partner--no matter their size or technology--a way to link on a shared digital network. Built on this foundation, OPUS solutions work together to share data and streamline processes, creating a supply network that enables companies to move faster, stay resilient, and build the agility needed for the next era of agentic orchestration.

Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)

Expanded ERP Link Actions Support : Accelerates automation by directly linking OPUS with MSDynamics, NetSuite, and JD Edwards--streamlining order, invoice, and payment processing to reduce manual work and speed up commerce execution.

: Accelerates automation by directly linking OPUS with MSDynamics, NetSuite, and JD Edwards--streamlining order, invoice, and payment processing to reduce manual work and speed up commerce execution. New Integration Manager App : Enhances interoperability with a centralized "control hub" that gives IT teams easier oversight of system integrations, ensuring smoother data flows and eliminating the need for custom coding.

: Enhances interoperability with a centralized "control hub" that gives IT teams easier oversight of system integrations, ensuring smoother data flows and eliminating the need for custom coding. Expanded Administration Tools : Improves operational efficiency by enabling administrators to make routine platform updates independently--reducing reliance on IT specialists and accelerating day-to-day changes.

: Improves operational efficiency by enabling administrators to make routine platform updates independently--reducing reliance on IT specialists and accelerating day-to-day changes. Enhanced Master Data Tools: Strengthens accuracy and alignment across partners by simplifying the management of product codes, customer details, and supplier records--ensuring teams work from a consistent source of truth.

Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

Expanded Transaction and Dashboard Support: Improves visibility and control across critical business processes with new dashboards spanning commerce, external manufacturing, logistics, and planning--helping teams act faster, reduce errors, and optimize performance.

Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET)

New Built-In Workflows for Common Issues : Accelerates problem resolution with ready-made workflows for frequent scenarios like supplier deviations or change requests--replacing email chains and spreadsheets with real-time accountability.

: Accelerates problem resolution with ready-made workflows for frequent scenarios like supplier deviations or change requests--replacing email chains and spreadsheets with real-time accountability. Simplified Interface and Smarter Alerts: Enhances usability with an intuitive redesign and targeted notifications, enabling teams to respond faster to critical issues and focus attention where it's needed most.

Spotlighting the Next Wave of Supply Chain Agility

Join TraceLink at FutureLink Barcelona to see how life sciences and healthcare leaders are building agility today--while laying the foundation for agentic orchestration.

To explore the full scope of TraceLink's platform and product innovations and see how these capabilities are driving real-world transformation, please visit www.tracelink.com .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

