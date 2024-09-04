TraceLink's Magnum Release of its Opus Platform Will Revolutionize Supply Chain Management by Enabling All Businesses to Digitalize their End-to-End Supply Networks

With real-time information from all supply chain partners, Supply Chain Managers can reduce inventory and stock-out while improving service levels and lead times

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, has announced the Magnum release of its flagship platform, Opus, the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration. This significant milestone represents an evolution of more than four years of intense Opus platform development work and propels the supply chain management function to new heights of innovation and efficiency.

With its reimagined user experience, no-code workflow configuration, drag-and-drop editing for multi-enterprise solution experiences, catalog of pre-built enterprise system integrations, and integrated dashboarding and reporting of end-to-end supply chain processes, the Magnum release of Opus empowers supply chain leaders to achieve radical business benefits. These benefits range from reducing out-of-stocks, inventory levels, and operational costs to improving service levels and enabling faster product launches, new market entry, and the creation of new commerce channels. Through this shared customer and trading partner value proposition, Opus will set the new standard for supply chain management capabilities to drive process orchestration while fueling customers' long-term AI and machine learning strategies with the real-time data needed to succeed.

"We've been closely following the development of the Opus Platform and how it's evolving to meet the dynamic needs of modern supply chains," said Alessandro De Luca, CIO, Merck KGaA. "I'm honored to be a keynote speaker at TraceLink's FutureLink Barcelona conference this October, where I'll be sharing more about Merck's own supply chain digitalisation journey and how new capabilities like those offered by Opus could help the overall industry to better serve customers and patients with the right product at the right time across the E2E supply network. It's truly an exciting time for all of us invested in digital supply chain transformation."

Supply chains today are burdened by many challenges, including imprecise demand forecasting, ineffective inventory management, late deliveries, and the inability to maintain real-time visibility to high-quality and reliable supply production. The complexity intensifies with fragmented enterprise systems, stringent compliance requirements, prolonged lead times, and the intricacies of navigating evolving commerce channels. The Magnum release of Opus by TraceLink offers a revolutionary approach, not just to address these challenges, but to redefine and elevate the end-to-end management of supply chains. This transformative release introduces key features and benefits, including:

Opus Solution Environment (OSE): Introduces a groundbreaking no-code design environment for complex business transactions, empowering users to configure multi-enterprise supply chain solution experiences and workflows by business analysts that do not possess deep technical expertise.

Introduces a groundbreaking no-code design environment for complex business transactions, empowering users to configure multi-enterprise supply chain solution experiences and workflows by business analysts that do not possess deep technical expertise. Universal Integration Platform: Opus is the only platform offering a unique, single integration model that enables each company to choose its own integration formats and still remain interoperable with those of 100% of trading partners, who also choose their own integration formats, thereby enabling democratized access to low-cost integration.

Opus is the only platform offering a unique, single integration model that enables each company to choose its own integration formats and still remain interoperable with those of 100% of trading partners, who also choose their own integration formats, thereby enabling democratized access to low-cost integration. Seamless Process Orchestration with MINT: The first Opus solution to leverage all of its unique capabilities, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) enables universal integration of more than 50 different transaction types with trading partners to orchestrate processes in logistics, external manufacturing, commerce, clinical supply chain, and more.

The first Opus solution to leverage all of its unique capabilities, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) enables universal integration of more than 50 different transaction types with trading partners to orchestrate processes in logistics, external manufacturing, commerce, clinical supply chain, and more. Integrated Supply Chain Reports and Dashboards: Provide users with a complete view of end-to-end transactions and processes on a single platform, offering full visibility or orchestration performance with all external, integrated partners.

Provide users with a complete view of end-to-end transactions and processes on a single platform, offering full visibility or orchestration performance with all external, integrated partners. Amadeus AI Copilot: Provides a new generative AI capability designed to augment the efforts of business users to accelerate the digitalization of supply networks on the Opus platform, leveraging a rich set of information from a unified content repository.

Provides a new generative AI capability designed to augment the efforts of business users to accelerate the digitalization of supply networks on the Opus platform, leveraging a rich set of information from a unified content repository. Enhanced Supply Chain Optimization: Empowers businesses to reduce out-of-stocks, optimize inventory, and eliminate failure to supply through the advanced capabilities of Opus Magnum.

"The Magnum release of Opus marks a new era for TraceLink as we redefine what's possible in supply chain digitalization," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "This release is not just a milestone; it is the culmination of years of dedicated development and strategic foresight, anticipating the future needs of all supply chain segments and creating a single platform that evolves rapidly for platform users' unique requirements. With Opus, our vision to democratize access to multi-enterprise supply chain integration orchestration is now a reality."

See the Magnum release of the Opus Platform in action at FutureLink Barcelona 2024 , the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, taking place October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry's top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year's FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now .

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

Erica Burns, [email protected], 978-766-3716