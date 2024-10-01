TraceLink Releases Amadeus, the First Generative AI Assistant for Accelerating the Digitalization of Supply Networks on the Opus Platform

Trained on a rich set of information from a unified content repository, Opus Orchestration Architects, Solution Designers, Network Administrators, and those simply interested in learning more about TraceLink's solutions are empowered with information in seconds

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today announced the launch of Amadeus, an AI Assistant to help users across the supply chain configure and optimize supply networks. Powered by advanced Large Language Model (LLM) algorithms, Amadeus allows users to find answers across a large volume of the TraceLink University educational content ecosystem, including developer resources, educational "how-to" materials, and technical documentation, delivering detailed, accurate responses tailored to their needs.

Whether navigating through extensive resources, searching for specific content, or exploring related topics, Amadeus provides intelligent answers drawn from a knowledge base refreshed on a daily basis. Its advanced search capabilities and context-aware assistance with source URL and citations ensure a smooth, reliable, current, and efficient content discovery process. With instant access to TraceLink University documents, educational whitepapers, case studies, and more, Amadeus delivers quick, within-seconds responses tailored to specific customer use cases, helping users solve complex business problems with confidence.

"With Amadeus, we are offering a powerful way for customers to engage with the wealth of knowledge within TraceLink University," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "By integrating generative AI and LLMs with our extensive content library, Amadeus helps users to quickly find the information they need to optimize their supply chain operations. This is just the beginning of how TraceLink aims to harness AI to further transform supply chain management in the future."

Amadeus' AI functionality is further enriched by its robust safeguards. Built-in guardrails and alignment with OpenAI's safety protocols verify that responses are relevant and accurate, eliminating AI hallucinations and keeping users on track. With these AI safety features built into Amadeus, users receive the most applicable and trusted answers, helping them make informed decisions in real-time. Looking forward, Amadeus will securely integrate content from customers' own orchestration networks, thereby enabling a powerful AI-driven experience on top of end-to-end supply chain network intelligence to leverage predictions to drive business results.

Learn more about TraceLink's Opus Magnum release , the only no-code network digitalization platform designed to democratize access to end-to-end supply chain integration and orchestration.

See Opus Magnum live at FutureLink Barcelona 2024 , the only thought-leadership, education, and networking event for life sciences and healthcare leaders needing critical intelligence and better collaboration across supply chain relationships, from October 2-4, 2024. With keynotes headlined by the industry's top thought leaders, a full day of TraceLink University educational sessions, three orchestration tracks led by customers and solution partners, and an immersive product and solution exhibition, this year's FutureLink will focus on the end-to-end digitalization of your supply chain to link your enterprise systems and processes to the network. Register now .

About TraceLink:

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

SOURCE Tracelink, Inc.

Susan Rivera, [email protected]