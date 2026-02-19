TRACCS Names Kevin Brown Chief Safety Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Transit Rail Association for Canadian Contractors, Maintainers, Operators and Standards (TRACCS) today announced the appointment of Kevin Brown as Chief Safety Officer, strengthening the association's leadership as Canada undertakes major investments in transit rail and large-scale linear infrastructure.

Brown, CEO of Cobalt Safety, brings decades of frontline, regulatory, and executive experience to the role. He previously served as a safety inspector and investigator with the Ontario Ministry of Labour, where he conducted complex investigations, enforced occupational health and safety legislation, and worked directly with employers, workers, and unions to prevent serious injuries and workplace fatalities.

Brown has emerged as an internationally recognized safety leader and advocate, which includes his push for the establishment of a National Council for Safety Harmonization. Through his work at Cobalt Safety, he has advised infrastructure owners, constructors, utilities, unions, and industry associations across Canada on risk management, regulatory compliance, safety system design, and workforce development. He is widely known for bridging the gap between regulatory intent and on-the-ground implementation.

"Safety performance directly influences worker outcomes, schedule certainty, and public confidence," said Mark Salsberg, Executive Director of TRACCS. "Kevin understands safety from every angle… from enforcement, investigation, and training, to executive decision-making. His appointment reinforces TRACCS' commitment to practical, consistent safety standards that protect workers while improving productivity and cost control on complex transit and infrastructure projects."

Brown has been a prominent national voice advocating for improved safety system management systems, fair and competitive procurement, and harmonization of safety practices across provinces. He has consistently argued that fragmented regulatory approaches increase confusion and risk, restrict labour mobility, and add avoidable cost without delivering better outcomes. Central to his work is the belief that systemic alignment, effective safety training and professional development are among the most powerful tools available to protect workers while also reducing downtime, claims, litigation, and insurance exposure.

"Aligned safety systems and shared understanding deliver both human and economic value," said Brown. "When safety is embedded into design, planning, training, and leadership culture, workers go home safe and projects perform better. I'm honoured to support TRACCS in advancing safety excellence across Canada's transit rail and construction sectors."

Paul Murphy, a long-time industry leader and TRACCS Vice President and Co-Founder, added: "Kevin's credibility is grounded in experience. He has seen firsthand the consequences of both strong and weak safety systems, and that perspective will be invaluable as the industry works to raise standards nationally."

As Chief Safety Officer, Brown will support TRACCS through policy input, best-practice guidance, and initiatives that link safety excellence with workforce development, productivity, and long-term value for project owners and taxpayers.

About TRACCS

The Transit Rail Association for Canadian Contractors, Maintainers, Operators and Standards (TRACCS) is a national industry association dedicated to improving how transit rail and major linear infrastructure projects are planned, built, and delivered in Canada through stronger standards, collaboration, and outcomes.

