TRACCS APPOINTS KAREN STINTZ AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO TRANSIT RAIL POLICY

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Transit Rail Association for Canadian Contractors, Maintainers, Operators and Standards (TRACCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Stintz as Special Advisor to Transit Rail Policy, strengthening the Association's leadership as it advances a National Framework on Transit Rail to help deliver projects on time, on budget, and with greater reliability for Canadian passengers.

Karen Stintz is a respected Canadian leader whose career spans municipal politics, nonprofit executive leadership, and public communication. Over the past two decades, she has become one of Toronto's most recognized and respected leaders, named one of Toronto Life Magazine's 50 Most Influential People and one of Women of Influence Magazine's Top 25 Women of Influence in Canada.

From 2003 to 2014, Stintz served as Toronto City Councillor for Ward 16 (Eglinton–Lawrence). As Chair of the Toronto Transit Commission (2010–2014), she led transformative reforms, including the introduction of new subway cars, Wi-Fi in stations, articulated buses, and cost-saving measures that reduced the TTC operating subsidy by 10 percent. She also advanced transparency through the TTC Customer Charter and restructured the TTC board to include citizen voices.

Her experience in public policy extends beyond transit to include the public and not-for-profit sectors. Stintz holds a BA from Western University, an MSc in Journalism from Boston University, and an MPA from Queen's University.

"Karen brings rare, hands-on experience in transit governance and a deep understanding of how policy decisions translate into real-world outcomes," said Mark Salsberg, Chair of TRACCS. "Her leadership will be invaluable as we work with governments and industry to move away from one-off approaches and toward consistent, proven standards that reduce risk and cost for taxpayers."

TRACCS has been leading a campaign to establish a National Framework on Transit Rail, advocating for standardized procurement, training, supply chain improvements, and interoperable systems through the adoption of globally proven technologies that improve delivery certainty and passenger outcomes.

"We can answer the call to build transit rail on time and on budget if we come together around a National Framework," said Karen Stintz. "Jurisdictions that rely on consistent standards and proven processes deliver projects more efficiently. Canada has the talent to do the same, we just have to embrace the globally accepted approaches that work."

"Canada needs a modern, coordinated approach to transit rail if we are serious about delivering projects efficiently and restoring public confidence," said Paul Murphy, Vice-President and Co-founder of TRACCS. "Karen understands the operational realities, the political environment, and the importance of public trust. Her guidance will directly support our mandate to help governments get projects built faster, more predictably, and with better value for Canadians."

