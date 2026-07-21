/C O R R E C T I O N -- MaRS Discovery District/

In the news release, Toyota Mobility Foundation and MaRS announce call for applicants for Mobility Unlimited Hub's third cohort, issued 21-Jul-2026 by MaRS Discovery District over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Toyota Mobility Foundation and MaRS announce call for applicants for Mobility Unlimited Hub's third cohort

Startups tackling active mobility and cognitive health challenges are invited to apply to this targeted program.

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), in collaboration with MaRS Discovery District, continues to expand its Mobility Unlimited Hub. The program is now seeking applications from global startups looking to scale groundbreaking active mobility solutions. Participants in this two-year program gain access to expert guidance and resources to help accelerate their path to market.

Mobility Unlimited Hub

Applications for Cohort 3 open Tuesday, July 21 and close Friday, August 28, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET. Interested parties are invited to attend our webinar on August 19 at 9 a.m. ET to learn more about the program.

Driving innovation in active mobility

The Mobility Unlimited Hub, which was launched in 2024, fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, researchers and industry leaders to accelerate the development, scaling and adoption of rehabilitative, assistive and adaptive mobility technologies. The program provides pre-growth stage startups with access to industry expertise and commercialization pathways. This includes up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding and the opportunity to receive specialized support from Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) for expert guidance on scaling manufacturing operations.

For its third cohort, the Mobility Unlimited Hub is broadening its definition of active mobility to encompass brain health, paving the way for holistic innovations that support both physical vitality and cognitive health.

Building on a legacy of success

The 16 startups in the first two cohorts of the Mobility Unlimited Hub have achieved significant commercial success. Some highlights for the two cohorts include:

In the past year, the Mobility Unlimited Hub ventures have raised more than $22 million in private and public funding.

The ventures are projecting a combined revenue of $33 million for 2026.

Startups have entered more than 23 new markets since joining the Mobility Unlimited Hub, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Hong Kong, Egypt and Brazil, bringing made-in-Canada assistive technology to every corner of the world.

Axtion Independence Mobility, Bionic Power, ImaginAble Solutions and Trexo Robotics were named to the Forbes Accessibility 200 list 2026, which recognizes the biggest innovators in accessibility.

Cheelcare expanded its dealer network to more than 500 locations globally.

Ora Medical's Levity device is now covered by both U.S. and Canadian health insurance providers.

To sustain the momentum, growth and impact from the initial program, the Mobility Unlimited Hub is launching an alumni network that will provide continued support for the community. Alumni ventures will receive streamlined support and access to the ecosystem. They will also contribute by serving as mentors to earlier-stage founders and providing guidance on navigating challenges in this sector.

"At MaRS, we believe that true innovation is about ensuring groundbreaking technology reaches the corners of the world where they are needed most," says Grace Lee Reynolds, CEO of MaRS Discovery District. "Through the Mobility Unlimited Hub, we are actively dismantling barriers to promote accessibility for all. And with our new alumni network, we are ensuring our inaugural community receives continuous ecosystem support while fostering a powerful peer-to-peer mentorship circle."

Call for applications: Personal mobility ventures encouraged to apply

With nearly a quarter of Canadians -- or more than eight million people aged 15 years and older -- living with one or more disabilities, and 7.5 million dealing with brain or neurological conditions, there is an urgent need for innovative personal mobility solutions in Canada and scaled globally. The Mobility Unlimited Hub seeks to support pre-growth stage ventures developing solutions that enable people to move through the world with greater ease, independence, confidence and dignity.

"The first two cohorts have soundly demonstrated it's possible to scale inclusive innovation to help solve a fundamental global problem: people with disabilities are often excluded from fully participating in society. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together to evolve a broader ecosystem and a sustainable legacy for future innovators to build on. I look forward to continuing the work with our third cohort," says William Chernicoff, the program manager for the Mobility Unlimited Hubs.

Global vision for inclusive mobility

The milestone of a third cohort at the Mobility Unlimited Hub in Toronto demonstrates TMF's ongoing commitment to inclusive and accessible mobility with global reach. Recently, the Foundation launched a second hub, this one in São Paulo State, Brazil, in collaboration with Onovolab. Building on the proven success of Toronto's innovation ecosystem, each hub is dedicated to addressing mobility challenges unique to its region, while contributing to a worldwide movement for accessible mobility solutions. Guided by the principle, "Nothing about us without us," MUH ecosystems set up participating ventures for success through the support of more than 25 organizations including Sunnybrook Research Institute's St. John's Rehab Research Program, CNIB Foundation, University of Alberta, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, and Centennial College's Wearable, Interactive and Mobile Technology Access Centre in Health (WIMTACH). In the spirit of collaboration underpinning TMF's approach to all projects, the MUH program ensures that mobility solutions are co-developed with input from those they are designed to serve.

Visit the Mobility Unlimited Hub web page for more information about the program. If your organization is interested in joining the Toronto community, please reach out to [email protected].

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and one of North America's largest urban innovation hubs, helping Canadian science and technology companies commercialize and scale. Building on a 25-year legacy of supporting founders, MaRS connects ventures with capital, customers, talent and expertise -- through venture programming and partnerships, MaRS IAF (one of Canada's most active seed-stage venture funds), MaRS Connect (a live digital marketplace linking commercially ready ventures with buyers, partners and sources of capital), and more than 1.5 million square feet of world-class lab, office and event space across the MaRS Centre and MaRS Waterfront in downtown Toronto. Since 2010, MaRS-supported ventures have generated $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raised $19 billion in funding and created and maintained more than 33,000 jobs. For more information, visit marsdd.com.

About Toyota Mobility Foundation

Toyota Mobility Foundation (Chair Akio Toyoda) was established in August 2014 by Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) to support the development of a more mobile society in which everyone can move freely. The Foundation underscores Toyota's ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and respect for people. It utilizes Toyota's expertise and technologies to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. TMF works in partnership with universities, governments, non-profits, research institutions and other organizations, creating programs that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address mobility issues around the world.

"TMF aims to create a truly mobile society that will help people live better lives no matter where they are," said Chair Akio Toyoda.

For media inquiries, please contact:



MaRS Discovery District: Greg Hubert, [email protected], 416-473-7582

Toyota Mobility Foundation: Alison Powell, [email protected], 469-292-3074

Correction: The "webinar" link in the second paragraph has been updated

SOURCE MaRS Discovery District