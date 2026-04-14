Toronto Health Innovation Week Brings Global Capital, Clinical Leaders and Hundreds of Startups to Canada's Largest Health Hub

April 20-24 convergence features BioLabs grand opening, Bloom Burton Conference, women's health summits and MaRS Impact Health as Ontario hospitals face $1.8B deficit

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Reviving Toronto's legacy as a health innovation destination, the city hosts Toronto Health Innovation Week from April 20-24, 2026. The five-day initiative brings together international investors, researchers, founders, policymakers and healthcare leaders for a series of interconnected events showcasing Canada's strength in life sciences, biotech and medical technology.

The week features the grand opening of BioLabs University of Toronto, the Bloom Burton & Co. Health Investment Conference, H2i's FemSTEM Pitch Competition, cross-border structuring sessions with Torys LLP and MaRS Impact Health, bringing together 1,000+ entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and healthcare leaders.

With participation from the University of Toronto, BDC, BioLabs, Bloom Burton & Co., Health Innovation Hub (H2i), Advamed, MedTech Canada, INOVAIT, Mintz, Toyota Mobility Foundation, Sixty Degree Capital, AMS Healthcare, Women's Health Collective Canada, RBCx, Life Sciences Central, OBIO and partners from across North America, Toronto Health Innovation Week creates a strong platform for dealmaking, collaboration and showcasing Canadian health innovation globally.

"Toronto has long been a powerhouse in health innovation, from stem cell research to AI-driven diagnostics to breakthrough therapies," says Louise Pichette, Director, Health Sciences at MaRS Discovery District. "This week brings our entire ecosystem together with international partners when the world is looking for where the next generation of health breakthroughs will emerge."

The timing is significant as Canada's life sciences sector navigates both challenge and opportunity. While health innovation companies delivered the strongest 10-year returns in Canadian venture capital in 2024 (according to BDC Capital's Venture Capital Market Review), funding for early-stage companies has tightened, making partnerships and capital connections critical.

"Health Innovation Week positions Toronto as a leading hub where Canadian innovation connects with global capital," says Parimal Nathwani, Managing Partner of BDC's new $150M Life Sciences Venture Fund. "Bringing this density of expertise, capital and innovation together over five concentrated days helps build transformative partnerships that strengthen Canada's life sciences ecosystem and our economic sovereignty."

Toronto Health Innovation Week At-A-Glance:

Monday, April 20:

Mintz Early-Stage Life Sciences Matchmaking Event

BioLabs University of Toronto Grand Opening (private)

Tuesday, April 21:

Wednesday, April 22:

Thursday, April 23:

Breakfast @ MaRS: The Future is Female - Fueling Impact in Women's Health (invite-only)

MaRS Impact Health 2026 (flagship conference, 1,000+ attendees)

Friday, April 24:

Programming spans novel therapeutics, medical devices and diagnostics, digital health and AI applications, women's health innovation, cross-border expansion strategies and early-stage venture financing, reflecting the full spectrum of health innovation challenges and opportunities facing Canadian founders.

International attendance is expected from U.S.-based investors, European pharmaceutical partners and Asia-Pacific healthcare systems. Several sessions focus on helping Canadian companies navigate global expansion while maintaining Canadian operations.

Toronto Health Innovation Week builds on the city's existing infrastructure as one of the largest and most productive academic health science networks in North America. The Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN), comprising the University of Toronto and its affiliated hospitals including UHN, SickKids, Unity Health, Sunnybrook, leads Canada's health research landscape. Combined with 70% of MaRS Centre dedicated to health and life sciences and BioLabs' specialized wet lab space for early-stage biotech companies, Toronto offers unparalleled resources for health innovation commercialization.

The initiative also comes as Ontario hospitals face significant financial constraints: Ontario Hospital Association projects a $1.8B working capital deficit this fiscal year, creating urgent demand for innovations that deliver measurable return on investment while improving patient outcomes.

"Canadian health innovators are building exactly what strained healthcare systems need: AI reducing physician burnout, remote monitoring preventing costly readmissions, diagnostics catching disease earlier when treatment is cheaper," says Pichette. "This week is about connecting those solutions to the partners and capital that can scale them."

Organizations and individuals can still register for public events during Toronto Health Innovation Week. Several sessions remain open to founders, investors, researchers and healthcare professionals.

To learn more about Toronto Health Innovation Week, visit marsdd.com/events for links to each event.

About MaRS Discovery District

MaRS Discovery District is a charitable organization and North America's largest urban innovation hub, dedicated to helping Canadian technology companies succeed. With a focus on climate, health sciences and other emerging technologies, MaRS supports startups tackling some of the world's most pressing issues. Founded in 2000, MaRS spans more than 1.5 million square feet of cutting-edge office, lab, meeting and event space in downtown Toronto across two locations -- the MaRS Centre and MaRS Waterfront. Since 2010, MaRS has helped ventures generate $11.5 billion in cumulative revenue, raise $19 billion in funding, and create and maintain more than 33,000 jobs.

About Toronto Health Innovation Week

Toronto Health Innovation Week (April 20-24, 2026) brings together international investors, founders, researchers and healthcare leaders for an unprecedented gathering across biotech, digital health and medical devices. Featuring the grand opening of BioLabs University of Toronto, the Bloom Burton & Co. Health Investment Conference, multiple women's health summits and MaRS Impact Health, the week positions Toronto as a global destination for health innovation capital and collaboration.

SOURCE MaRS Discovery District

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