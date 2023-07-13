Toyota Canada and Edmonton International Airport (YEG) Partner to Bring 100 Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles to Alberta Roadways

YEG's 100 Toyota Mirai cars will be the first fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is proud to announce 100 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will soon be on Alberta's roadways thanks to an innovative partnership with Toyota Canada. This initiative will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to YEG's goal of being net-zero by 2040. As a key development in Alberta's clean fuels journey, this will be the first fleet of hydrogen-powered zero-emission vehicles in Alberta.

"This is a monumental day for the Edmonton Metro Region. YEG is proud to bring together companies from around the world to form partnerships, test new technologies and showcase the power of emissions-free hydrogen fuels. These vehicles and our partnership with Toyota Canada will help reduce emissions, attract investment and kick-start the Edmonton Metro Region's 5,000 Vehicle Challenge, which aims to have 5,000 hydrogen and hydrogen dual-fuel vehicles on the road in Alberta by 2028. The future is here, and it's being developed at YEG."

- Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Mass adoption of FCEVs concurrently requires a demand for vehicles and a supply of hydrogen fuel. To build this critical mass and help decarbonize fleets that call the Airport City Sustainability Campus home, Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has been coordinating efforts for various fleets and fuel suppliers to confidently invest in this technology.

"We commend Edmonton International Airport for taking the bold and innovative step to introduce zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to their fleet. Along with battery electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and other emerging technologies such as e-fuels, Toyota believes hydrogen will play an important role in a multi-technology approach to reducing carbon emissions in Canada. YEG's fleet of Toyota Mirai FCEVs will help accelerate the use of hydrogen in Alberta and having on-site hydrogen fueling infrastructure will make them a true hub, spurring the growth of Alberta's hydrogen economy."

- Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate, Toyota Canada Inc.

As the airport continues its work to secure the most economical supply of Alberta-made clean hydrogen, it has partnered with the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products, on an interim mobile hydrogen refuelling station at YEG.

"Air Products is proud to support Edmonton International Airport in this first-mover project to establish the first FCEV fleet in Alberta. Access to clean hydrogen fueling infrastructure is key to the energy transition and efforts to decarbonize transportation. Air Products' innovative and efficient mobile fuelers will accelerate the use of hydrogen as an emissions-free transportation fuel as permanent hydrogen infrastructure is built in Western Canada."

- Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, Air Products

YEG is on its way to net-zero emissions by 2040 and is actively building partnerships and pathways for the adoption of emerging sustainable technologies.

"Diversifying Canada's energy portfolio is key to a prosperous future for Canadians, one that creates good-paying careers, and helps us achieve our 2050 net-zero goals. Today's announcement with Toyota Canada and the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) further positions the Edmonton region as a national leader in hydrogen, providing local businesses, residents and visitors access to FCEVs for their transportation needs."

- The Honorable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism, Associate Minister of Finance, and MP for Edmonton Centre

"Today's announcement with Toyota and Edmonton International Airport represents a step toward the future for Edmonton, for Alberta, and for all of Canada. It is through industry leaders such as Edmonton International Airport, who chose to deploy zero emission vehicles powered by hydrogen as a way to reduce emissions from their operations, that we will be able to reach Canada's goal of net zero by 2050, while building a strong economic future for Canadians."

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

"This initiative raises the profile of clean hydrogen as a viable transportation fuel, supporting the Alberta government's plan to make Alberta a global hydrogen leader and remain a supplier of responsible energy products. As a fuel source that produces only water and heat, with no carbon emissions, hydrogen has the potential to become a major factor in meeting carbon reductions worldwide."

- The Honourable Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction

"Canada's path to net-zero runs through Edmonton, thanks to our many natural advantages in clean hydrogen production. I want to commend Edmonton International Airport (YEG)'s collaborative efforts towards growing our economy, attracting talent and investments, and fostering innovation in the Edmonton region. I look forward to seeing the 100 Toyota FCEVs on Alberta roads soon and know that by championing energy transition strategies across the province, we can build a more climate-resilient Edmonton for all of us."

- Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of the City of Edmonton

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is a self-funded, not-for-profit corporation driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. YEG is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $3.2 billion and supporting over 26,000 jobs pre-pandemic. From sustainability initiatives like Airport City Sustainability Campus to being the first airport in the world to sign The Climate Pledge and the first in Canada to begin regularly scheduled drone delivery operations, YEG is a global leader in the aviation industry. YEG approaches equity, diversity, and inclusion by creating 'an airport for everyone.'

About Toyota Canada

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than nine million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 19 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada

About the 5,000 Vehicle Challenge

We're designing Canada's roadmap to a net-zero future — starting in the Edmonton region. The ultimate goal of the 5,000 Hydrogen Vehicle Challenge is to get 5,000 hydrogen or dual-fuel hydrogen vehicles on Western Canada's roads within five years. This initiative, led by the Edmonton Region Hydrogen HUB, is bringing together industry leaders and champions from across the entire hydrogen value chain to decarbonize the commercial transportation sector with hydrogen technology. And when we prove it works here, the same model can be used nationwide.

