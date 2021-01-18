Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $237,000 to help three tourism organizations invest in their facilities.

Around the world, tourism was one of the first industries affected by the pandemic; it will also be one of the last to be able to return to full working order. A pillar of the Canadian economy that generates $102 billion a year and represents 4% of all jobs (or the equivalent of 1.8 million workers), tourism is a major vector to diversify and develop the economy.

Entrepreneurs in this sector— composed mostly of SMEs—have demonstrated resiliency, creativity and adaptability since the crisis began. To support them, the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), is signalling its presence with investments totalling $237,000 to boost tourism in the Gaspé region.

Investing in tourism attractions on Gaspé peninsula

Once conditions are favourable, the country's economic recovery can only happen with the support of the tourism sector. To be ready to welcome tourists, we must continue to invest in regional attractions and establishments. With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced Government of Canada financial support for the Coopérative de solidarité de développement touristique, économique et social de Mont-Saint-Pierre, the Municipalité de Grande-Vallée and Cime Aventure. Details on the CED assistance provided under the Quebec Economic Development Program are as follows:

Coopérative de solidarité de développement touristique, économique et social de Mont-Saint-Pierre , $112,000 . The project aims to plan the development and promotion of the municipality's tourism assets through feasibility studies to define concepts, plans and estimates as well as a cost analysis of each tourism development axis chosen by the community. CED's contribution focuses on professional fees of professional resources charged with completing the study on the "mountain."

, . The project aims to plan the development and promotion of the municipality's tourism assets through feasibility studies to define concepts, plans and estimates as well as a cost analysis of each tourism development axis chosen by the community. CED's contribution focuses on professional fees of professional resources charged with completing the study on the "mountain." Municipalité de Grande-Vallée, $75,000 . The project aims to develop the Grande–Vallée tourism offering by establishing new interactive multimedia installations on the Pont Galipeault. It includes developing the concept, recording the audio tracks and acquiring and installing multimedia and lighting equipment.

. The project aims to develop the Grande–Vallée tourism offering by establishing new interactive multimedia installations on the Pont Galipeault. It includes developing the concept, recording the audio tracks and acquiring and installing multimedia and lighting equipment. Cime Aventure, $50,000 . The project aims to expand and enhance the accommodation offering at Cime Aventure. It involves building and installing 32 mobile three-season ready-to-camp units and will lead to the creation of six jobs.

Helping tourism organizations make it through the crisis

Since the start of the crisis, the Government of Canada has been supporting organizations in the tourism industry, including through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), deployed in Quebec by CED and its collaborators. As a reminder, the RRRF has made it possible to provide funding and technical support to businesses and organizations to help them maintain their activities. In this way, with the help of Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADCs), Centres d'aide aux entreprises (CAEs) and PME MTL, 1167 organizations in Quebec's tourism sector have received contributions through the RRRF totalling over $44 million. Thanks to this measure, some 9400 jobs have been maintained.

The tourism industry, which plays a crucial role in the economic, social and cultural life of communities, represents an essential link in regional economic development. Through this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the field for after the pandemic with a view to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to accompanying key players as they prepare to rebound vigorously after the economic crisis. We have been here since the start of this unprecedented situation, with concrete measures, and we will be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. We must plan the economic recovery, which can only happen with the contribution of players in the tourism community, so that we can get off to a new start together and be stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The CED assistance announced today highlights our willingness to support the tourism industry and our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contributions granted to the Coopérative de solidarité de développement touristique, économique et social de Mont-Saint-Pierre, the Municipalité de Grande-Vallée and Cime Aventure represent very good news for the Gaspé region and its attractiveness. Thanks to Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we are ensuring we will be ready to receive tourists from home, and then from around the world!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Despite a surprising summer, the Gaspé region's tourism industry was greatly affected by the pandemic. Businesses in the region had to adjust, establish health measures and ensure they were followed to continue their operations. They will need all possible leverage to recover economically and return to pre-pandemic activity and revenue levels."

David Dubreuil, President, Tourisme Gaspésie

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy. The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Recognizing the importance of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) in supporting local tourism businesses, the Government of Canada proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( November 2020 ) an additional $500 million for RDAs.

proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( ) an additional for RDAs. Total funding for the RRRF sits at over $2 billion , and at least 25% of this amount will be granted to boost local tourism businesses, representing over $500 million in support to kickstart tourism by June 2021 .

