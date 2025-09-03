Toronto Metropolitan University Officially Opens School of Medicine

School of Medicine to prepare next generation of physicians to transform health care in Ontario

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - At a time when physician shortages and the evolving needs of health care are creating challenges across Ontario, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is officially opening the first new medical school in the Greater Toronto Area in over 100 years.

The inaugural cohort of 94 undergraduate medical learners, selected from more than 6,400 applicants, reflects the best and brightest of the next generation of physicians. Through innovative teaching methods and state-of-the-art learning spaces, hands-on clinical placements, and a focus on communication, community-based care and advocacy, TMU's School of Medicine will prepare doctors to lead in community-focused care and health-system transformation to meet the diverse needs of Ontario's communities.

Located in Brampton, TMU's School of Medicine is a state-of-the-art medical education facility designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, with Two Row Architect, an Indigenous-owned firm, consulting on the project. It features advanced simulation labs, collaborative learning spaces, and a sunlit central atrium that inspires innovation, teamwork, and practical learning. Every aspect of the building has been purpose-built to support TMU's commitment to training physicians who will improve community well-being and advance the future of medicine.

"The TMU School of Medicine is preparing a new generation of skilled and compassionate physicians who will help meet the pressing healthcare needs of communities across Ontario. Our inaugural class of students exemplifies academic excellence, professional readiness, and a dedication to improving community health. We could not have achieved this remarkable result without the strong support of the Province of Ontario and the City of Brampton, for which we are very grateful."

- Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University

"Our rigorous selection process, which considers academic excellence, personal and professional attributes, and regional connections, has yielded an outstanding inaugural class of medical school students. Their ambition and belief in a new model of medical education helped make this achievement possible."

- Teresa Chan, Founding Dean of TMU's School of Medicine and Vice-President, Medical Affairs

"Our government is delivering on our plan to protect and improve access to health care in Ontario by opening our first new medical school in 20 years, right here in Brampton. I want to congratulate all the new students and thank them for their dedication to service in our province, to provide more connected and convenient care to the people of Ontario."

- Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario

"Our government is protecting Ontario's health-care system with the largest medical school expansion in the past decade. With the opening of the TMU School of Medicine, we are ensuring Ontario continues to build a pipeline of future physicians to care for Ontario families for years to come."

- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

"Ontario-educated doctors are saving lives and keeping our families and communities healthy. TMU's School of Medicine will equip the next generation of physicians with the cutting-edge skills they need to provide critical care in all corners of our province."

- Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security

"The opening of Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Medicine is a historic milestone for Brampton and for Ontario. For more than a decade, our community has advocated for equitable access to medical education and better health care. Today, that vision becomes reality. This state-of-the-art facility will not only train the next generation of physicians but also help address the physician shortage and improve access to care for families across our city and province. Brampton is proud to be home to Ontario's newest medical school, the first in over a hundred years in the GTA, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our community for generations to come."

- Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

