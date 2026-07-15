Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic Named Official Partner of Toronto FC

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic has officially been named an Official Partner of Toronto FC, marking an exciting milestone for one of Canada's leading hair restoration providers.

Through the partnership, The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic will partner with Toronto FC on fan-focused experiences across digital and in-stadium platforms, helping educate and engage fans about top hair restoration offerings.

"Toronto FC has the privilege of connecting with a strong network of fans, and we are proud to partner with Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic to advance conversation around hair loss and restoration with our community," said Anton Wimmer, VP Partnership Development & Revenue Strategy, MLSE. "As we enter into the second half of our season, we look forward to offering TFC fans unique opportunities to engage with Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic both inside and outside the stadium."

Presence Across TFC Platforms

As part of the partnership, Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic will be featured across Toronto FC's marketing and fan engagement platforms, including in-stadium signage, digital content, and season-long promotional initiatives.

Education Around Hair Restoration

As an Official Partner of Toronto FC, The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic will have opportunities to connect with fans throughout the season through a variety of engagement programs, brand activations, and community experiences. The partnership brings together two Toronto organizations that work with people who care about confidence and personal performance.

"We're honoured to align with Toronto FC and be part of one of Canada's most recognized sports organizations," said Dr. Cory Torgerson, lead surgeon at The Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic. "This partnership provides an opportunity to connect with fans across the nation while helping more people learn about modern hair restoration options."

Advancing the Conversation Around Hair Restoration

Hair loss affects millions of people and remains one of the most common appearance-related concerns worldwide. As treatment options continue to evolve, more people are exploring hair restoration solutions and seeking reliable information about what those treatments involve.

By partnering with Toronto FC, Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic hopes to help make those conversations more visible and accessible to a broader audience.

About Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic

Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic is a Toronto-based medical clinic specializing in hair restoration procedures and treatments. The clinic provides physician-led hair restoration treatments for patients experiencing hair loss, with a focus on natural-looking results.

Since opening, Toronto Hair Transplant Clinic has treated thousands of patients and has become one of Canada's most recognized hair restoration clinics.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

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