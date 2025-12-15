X and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Announce Exclusive Content Partnership Featuring a Number of Canada's Most Iconic Sports Franchises

Toronto Maple Leafs to Kick Off New X Originals Content Series

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - X and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) announced a landmark partnership delivering exclusive video content from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts directly to X. The milestone partnership will allow fans to engage with teams in new ways while delivering a prime destination for brands to reach Canada's most passionate and highly engaged sports audience.

"We're thrilled to partner with MLSE to deliver premium, exclusive content to one of the most passionate sports audiences in the world," said Jeremy Reisler, Head of Advertising Sales, Canada, X. "This collaboration establishes X as the go-to platform for MLSE teams' content, where fans can connect through real-time conversations and live moments. For brands, it creates a unique opportunity to reach a premium audience at scale in an environment built around authentic passion for sport."

X is the undisputed home of sports conversation: In 2025, sports conversation in Canada surged by 106% (Source: X data). One in two Canadian sports fans are now on X (Source: GWI, 1H25, Canada), and nearly half (45%) of all sports conversation on the platform is driven by young fans aged 34 or younger (Source: X data). This partnership with MLSE puts official, world-class content directly in front of a massive audience --giving brands a rare chance to own the center of Canada's loudest sports conversation through premium, high-impact placements.

"Getting fans closer to the teams they love through innovative access opportunities continues to be a driving force for our organization," said Shannon Hosford, Chief Marketing Officer, MLSE. "Through this strategic partnership with X, we're unlocking a unique opportunity for fans to get to know the players that define our teams and build community through amplified social engagements with likeminded fans."

Details on the exclusive X Originals series featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs will be announced in early 2026.

About X:

X is the engine of culture where news breaks first, fandom ignites, and real-time conversation thrives among the world's most powerful and influential voices. As part of the xAI family, X is building the "everything app"--integrating Grok AI, video, payments, star-studded original series, global sports partnerships, and more--to connect people and innovate their daily lives.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.