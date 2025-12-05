Toronto-Based SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants Among Canada's Top Advisors for Strategic Year-End Tax Planning

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants (SRJ CPA) continues to strengthen its position as a leading advisory firm for strategic year-end tax planning, supporting individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses across Canada in reducing tax exposure and strengthening financial outcomes as the 2025 fiscal year draws to a close.

As tax regulations continue to evolve and financial complexity increases, SRJ CPA has positioned itself as a trusted partner for proactive and forward-thinking tax strategies. The firm's specialised year-end planning services help clients optimise deductions, manage capital gains and losses, and structure income effectively before critical CRA deadlines, ensuring both compliance and long-term financial resilience.

SRJ CPA's year-end advisory framework focuses on strategic guidance across registered investments, including RRSPs and TFSAs, income-splitting strategies for families and business owners, corporate salary-versus-dividend planning, and unlocking overlooked tax credits and deductions. For self-employed and incorporated clients, the firm provides targeted support on expense timing, asset acquisition, GST/HST obligations, and financial forecasting to enhance overall tax efficiency.

"Year-end tax planning is not about reacting in April -- it's about making smart, informed decisions before December 31," said Shayan Rashid, CEO and Managing Partner at SRJ CPA. "Our role is to ensure our clients enter the new year financially aligned, protected, and structured for sustained growth. Strategic planning today directly impacts financial stability tomorrow."

With a rapidly growing client base across Canada, SRJ CPA continues to build its reputation as a go-to tax advisory partner for businesses and individuals seeking clarity, precision, and performance-driven financial guidance. The firm's consultative approach ensures that tax strategies align with broader financial and commercial objectives.

As the year-end approaches, SRJ CPA encourages Canadians to act early and seek professional guidance to secure maximum tax-saving opportunities before critical deadlines pass.

About SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants

SRJ Chartered Professional Accountants is a Toronto-based accounting and advisory firm that operates virtually across Canada, offering strategic tax planning, corporate accounting, bookkeeping, and compliance services to individuals and growing businesses across Canada. Known for its results-driven approach and deep industry expertise, SRJ CPA helps clients minimise liabilities, strengthen financial performance, and navigate complex tax landscapes with confidence.

