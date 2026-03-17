Toronto Animal Services partners with NutriCanine for Dog Adoption Campaign Across the GTA

Big dogs are waiting the longest for homes, and this spring, NutriCanine and Toronto Animal Services are on a mission to change that.

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Toronto Animal Services (TAS) is partnering with Toronto-based fresh dog food company NutriCanine to spotlight the joy and importance of dog adoption across the Greater Toronto Area. In 2026, the campaign is putting a special focus on large-breed dogs, who remain in shelters an average of 1.5 times longer than their smaller counterparts.

Despite being loyal, affectionate, and often well-suited for families, big dogs are frequently overlooked due to common misconceptions about space, exercise needs, and lifestyle fit. In reality, many large dogs are the perfect companions who thrive in a variety of living situations.

"Adopting a dog is a life-changing experience for both the pet and the person," said Hilary Roth, Co-Founder of NutriCanine. "We're proud to once again partner with Toronto Animal Services to help more dogs find loving homes and give new pet parents a healthy, nutritious start. Building on last year's success, we're aiming to make an even bigger impact in 2026 by shining a spotlight on large dogs. Our own dog, Bella, a Dobermann and the inspiration behind NutriCanine, is a big dog herself, and like so many large dogs, she has an incredible amount of love and loyalty to give."

From March 23 to April 23, Toronto Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for large dogs and large-breed puppies across Toronto to help remove barriers and encourage more families to consider going big. During the campaign period, every newly adopted dog in Toronto will also receive their first NutriCanine order free, giving pet parents a nutritious, vet-approved fresh-food start from day one. Together, Toronto Animal Services and NutriCanine aim to make adoption more accessible while setting families up for a lifetime of tail wags, couch cuddles, and everyday adventures.

"We have so many incredible large dogs in our shelters right now," said Elana Trainoff, Partnerships Manager, Toronto Animal Services. "They often wait longer simply because they're bigger. Through this campaign, we're challenging those perceptions and reminding Toronto that big dogs bring big love. Last year's campaign resulted in 58 adoptions, and we're hopeful even more dogs will find homes this spring."

NutriCanine is on a mission to make healthy, nutritious pet food accessible to more families. The company prepares vet-approved, fresh meals in Canada tailored to each dog's unique nutritional needs. Made with human-grade ingredients and science-backed formulations, NutriCanine's recipes are complete, balanced, and free from preservatives or fillers. With pre-portioned meals and recurring delivery, the brand makes it simple to support better energy, digestion, healthy weight, and long-term wellbeing.

To learn more or explore whether adoption is right for you, visit: toronto.ca/adoptapet and nutricanine.ca/adoptadog.

About Toronto Animal Services

Toronto Animal Services provides comprehensive animal care, control, and welfare services, including pet adoption, mandatory pet licensing, and emergency response for sick/injured domestic pets and urban wildlife. They manage shelters for stray and surrendered animals, offer low-cost spay/neuter services, and enforce animal-related bylaws.

About NutriCanine

NutriCanine is a Toronto-based fresh dog food company that delivers personalized, human-grade meals directly to customers' doors across Canada. Each recipe is gently kettle-cooked using real, whole ingredients and formulated to be complete and balanced according to AAFCO guidelines. Every meal plan is customized for each dog's unique needs, then freshly prepared, weighed, and pre-portioned for easy feeding. NutriCanine's meals are made in Toronto using high-quality ingredients sourced from local Ontario farms, and delivered frozen on a flexible subscription schedule. By combining premium nutrition with convenience, NutriCanine helps dog parents give their pets healthier, fresher meals without the hassle of cooking or preparing food themselves.

SOURCE NutriCanine

Media Contact: Laura Rubino, Bodega Public Relations, [email protected]