Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport celebrates second chances and four-legged friends in new photography exhibit

Dogs in Flight, a new exhibit from Jack Jackson Dog Photography presented in partnership with NutriCanine, celebrates our beloved companions and promotes rescue dog adoption

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is proud to feature Dogs in Flight, a month-long photo exhibit celebrating rescue dogs and the beauty of second chances, in partnership with Jack Jackson Photography, NutriCanine and Toronto Animal Services from April 20 to May 20.

Throughout the month, passengers moving through Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport may notice a new kind of friendly presence on their journey. The airport's terminal partner, Nieuport Aviation, in collaboration with Jack Jackson Photography, NutriCanine and Toronto Animal Services, is proud to present Dogs in Flight, a month-long photo exhibit celebrating rescue dogs and the beauty of second chances.

Featuring ten striking photographs of rescue dogs by Toronto-based dog photographer Jack Jackson, the exhibit invites travellers and members of the public to pause, reflect and consider the enduring impact that dogs have on our lives--and the positive impacts of rescue dog adoption, both on the animals and their new families.

Dogs play an important and meaningful role at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, from the comfort and calm provided to passengers and employees by St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs to the essential work performed by canine teams supporting security and screening partners.

"The passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is more than a place people pass through; it's a reflection of our community. Through Dogs in Flight, we're proud to partner with organizations that share our values and our belief in giving back. Dogs have given so much to our passengers, whether through therapy programs or critical working roles, and this exhibit is one small way we can help shine a light on dogs in need of care, advocacy and adoption."

-- Eve Wiggins, Chief Operating Officer, Nieuport Aviation

The exhibit also highlights the power of photography to tell meaningful stories and foster connection. Known for his signature style wherein he captures dogs in mid-flight, Jackson's work reveals each dog at their most expressive--a moment that reflects not just movement, but transformation.

"We're so lucky to have dogs in our lives. So often, rescue dogs help us just as much, if not more, than we help them. When surrounded by love, we all have the chance to fly. Every one of these photos represents a dog with a story and a chance at a new beginning. I'm grateful to share these stories in a space where so many people can see them and hopefully be inspired to support adoption."

-- Jack Jackson, Artist

NutriCanine's support of the exhibit underscores the importance of removing barriers for new adopters. NutriCanine is a Toronto-based fresh dog food company that delivers personalized, human-grade meals directly to customers' doors across Canada. To help make adoption easier, the company is offering a free first order to anyone in Toronto who adopts a dog through June 1 as a means of helping new families focus on bonding with their companion and giving dogs a healthy, fresh start.

"Supporting rescue dogs doesn't end at adoption. We believe fresh starts deserve fresh food. We're proud to partner on Dogs in Flight and support adopters with real, vet-approved, human-grade meals so more dogs can transition successfully into loving homes."

-- Hilary Roth, Co-Founder, NutriCanine

"Community partnerships like this are essential to increasing awareness and encouraging adoption. We're grateful to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and its partners for using such a visible public space to help tell the stories of rescue dogs and the ongoing need for adoption."

-- Elana Trainoff, Manager, Partnerships & Animal Services at Toronto Animal Services/City of Toronto

"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport plays a unique role in connecting people and places, and we're pleased that our community initiatives reflect the fabric of Toronto. Dogs in Flight is a meaningful example of how our space can be used to highlight important causes like dog rescue and adoption, while also celebrating the joy dogs bring to our lives. As an urban airport, we value initiatives that foster connection and inspire positive action across our city."

-- Warren Askew, Vice President, Airport, Toronto Port Authority

The exhibit will culminate on May 20, 2026, National Rescue Dog Day, with a rescue dog adoption event held in the airport atrium. Further details about that event will be shared closer to the date.

Photography lovers, dog lovers and anyone looking for a fun day out are encouraged to visit Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport during operating hours to experience Dogs in Flight for themselves. Visitors inspired by the exhibit also have the opportunity to win a signature dog photography experience with Jackson. To learn more about adoption and animal welfare in Toronto, please visit toronto.ca/adoptapet.

SOURCE NutriCanine

MEDIA CONTACT: Ryan White, Senior Manager, Communications and Community, Nieuport Aviation, [email protected]; Laura Rubino, Bodega Public Relations, [email protected]