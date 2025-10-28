MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Torngat Metals, a Quebec-based rare earths development company, today announced the appointment of Maryse Bélanger as Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Bélanger, a highly recognized mining executive with extensive board experience, joined the Torngat Metals Board in July 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome Maryse as Chair of our Board. Her leadership, deep and broad experience in the mining industry and in large infrastructure projects, as well as her understanding of sustainable development, make her the ideal person to guide Torngat Metals through the next stage of development of its Strange Lake project," said Yves Leduc, Chief Executive Officer of Torngat Metals.

Originally from Saguenay and a geology graduate from the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, Ms. Bélanger brings over 35 years of experience in leading global mining companies. She is recognized for her inclusive leadership and expertise in operational excellence and technical efficiency.

She has led or supported several major mining organizations, including IAMGOLD, Atlantic Gold, Mirabela Nickel, and Goldcorp, at pivotal stages of their growth.

Ms. Bélanger currently serves on the boards of Equinox Gold and Graymont and has twice been named among Women in Mining UK's 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

"Torngat Metals is built on solid foundations -- an experienced team, strong governance, and a clear vision for responsible development. I look forward to strengthening that trajectory and helping to showcase a Quebec-based model for sustainable critical minerals production. In my role as Board Chair, I am committed to Torngat Metals' effort to address environmental concerns and promote an inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders," said Maryse Bélanger, Chair of the Board of Directors of Torngat Metals.

The Torngat Metals project, which includes developing a major rare-earth deposit in Nunavik, constructing a processing facility in Sept-Îles, and developing transportation infrastructure in Labrador, is part of Canada's broader goal to build a sustainable, local supply chain for the critical minerals needed to power the global energy transition.

With the appointment of Maryse Bélanger as Chair of the Board, Torngat Metals continues the leadership transition initiated with the arrival of Yves Leduc as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. It reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its Quebec and Canadian heritage. With this transition, Torngat Metals would like to thank Mr. Tom Gilman for his tenure and services and wish him the best in his next endeavours.

About Torngat Metals

Torngat Metals is a privately held Canadian company working to develop the Strange Lake project and supply responsibly produced rare earth elements used in high-technology and low-carbon-emission solutions. With operations in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, the company aims to become an internationally recognized source of light rare earths and a world leader in resolving the heavy rare earths supply crisis, particularly dysprosium and terbium. Seeking to build solid partnerships with First Nations, Inuit and local communities, complemented by state-of-the-art engineering and new approaches to minimizing environmental impacts, Torngat Metals aims to play a key role in the global transition to clean energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.torngatmetals.com

SOURCE Torngat Metals -Métaux Torngat

Media Contact: Aline Vandermeer, Director of communications, [email protected], 514 605-3416