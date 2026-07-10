Top Privileged Access Management Solutions Named Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Data Quadrant Report

The 2026 Privileged Access Management Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, recognizes Segura, Devolutions PAM, BeyondTrust Platform, and WALLIX PAM as Champions. Based on verified end-user feedback, the report highlights solutions that help organizations strengthen identity security, improve privileged access visibility, and reduce the risk of unauthorized access.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - As identity-related threats, hybrid environments, and expanding third-party access heighten enterprise risk, organizations are increasingly investing in privileged access management (PAM) solutions to protect critical assets, secure privileged identities, and strengthen access governance. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Privileged Access Management Data Quadrant Report highlights the leading PAM vendors as Champions based on verified end-user insights gathered through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

The 2026 Privileged Access Management Champions

PAM solutions help organizations secure, manage, and monitor privileged accounts and credentials across the enterprise. Capabilities such as credential vaulting, least-privilege enforcement, privileged session management, just-in-time access, password rotation, and centralized auditing help security teams reduce identity-related risks while improving visibility, compliance, and operational control.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The 2026 Privileged Access Management Champions are as follows:

"Effective privileged access management solutions give organizations greater control over privileged accounts and help security teams safeguard critical systems, enable just-in-time and just-enough access, and reduce the risk of unauthorized activity," says Carlos Rivera, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As identity-related threats continue to evolve, organizations are prioritizing platforms that combine credential management, visibility, and streamlined access controls to strengthen overall cybersecurity resilience."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Privileged Access Management Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418