Top North American companies to present at CIBC's 23rd Annual Western Institutional Investor Conference

CALGARY, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will host its 23rd annual Western Institutional Investor Conference January 29-30, 2020.

Scheduled to present are senior executives from North American companies representing several key industry sectors including retail, mining, agriculture, transportation and technology.

Presenters will outline their business strategies in fireside chat-style discussions and share thoughts on the future direction of their sectors.

More information on the conference, including an agenda and a list of presenting companies, can be found here.

Important Note about Media Attendance

This event is by invitation only. Media and the public may listen to the presentations via audiocast. CIBC research analysts will be available for telephone interviews before, during and after the conference.

For further information: Jessica Steinberg, Communications & Public Affairs, 416-542-9209 or [email protected]

